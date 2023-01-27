Credit: John Paschal/JPI

The daytime vet sends a big thank you to many.

We wanted to send the son of Days of Our Lives’ Greg Vaughan (Eric) our well wishes as he recuperates from a recent injury. The soap vet posted a photo with his middle child Cavan, as well as a message, as he wrapped his arms around him and kissed his cheek.

“Nothing worse than getting a phone call and hearing your child got hurt!” Vaughan shared then went on to explain that Cavan dislocated his knee during his playoff-bound basketball practice. Of his “incredibly brave and strong” son, he went on to share that while in the ambulance, Cavan asked his coach when he could come back to practice and reminded him that he would also be starting track next week.

“He has a heart of a champion!” his proud dad stated then sent out a “big thank you” to his son’s “coaches and administration, the first responders, doctors, teammates and friends for checking in on him!”

But that’s not all…

His “mom and fellow father” held down the fort until he was able to get there and Vaughan wanted everyone in the cast and crew at Days of Our Lives to know how much it meant to have a “straight to tape, get gone approach” so he could get “off to the airport” to be with his boys.

A BIG 🙏🏻👏🏻❤️ to my sons school coaches, administration, first responders, teammates, friends checking! My mom & fellow father for holding down the fort until I arrived! My cast/crew @dayspeacock for straight to tape, get gone approach & off to the airport to be with my sons! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PMPsGBE4D8 — Greg Vaughan (@greg_vaughan) January 27, 2023

And we too are so happy that the actor was able to be there, not only for Cavan but to ease his mind as well, knowing his son was in good hands and going to be okay. Here’s to a quick recovery!

