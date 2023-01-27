Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

It’s so hard to tell these days.

Marlena was dead to begin with. At least, we’re pretty sure she is, seeing as how she made it up to Days of Our Lives heaven to chat with who she (and we) thought was an also-dead Susan Banks. Except, that turned out to be the devil in disguise. And we guess that makes sense, because if anyone would want to get their hands on Marlena’s immortal soul, it would be Satan with his very unhealthy obsession with her. Seriously, move on already.

But after getting that little reveal, everything we’d thought we knew about where this story was headed got thrown out the window. And now we’re pushing into February Sweeps territory. Once we hit that point, all bets are off.

Luckily, Deidre Hall joined Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) to sit down with TVInsider’s Jim Halterman at the recent Television Critics Association winter press tour. And naturally, talk turned to Marlena’s demise — and her heavenly future!

For one thing, Hall said, it was pure joy to get to work Lauren Koslow and Mary Beth Evans as Kate and Kayla join Marlena in the afterlife.

“Just as an actor,” she told TVInsider, “let me just say: Oh my gosh, what fun was that?”

The three just don’t get to work with each other quite that closely too often — after all, it’s not like when they got sick, they were all hospitalized in the same room to hang out together. “So all of a sudden to be onstage with two of my dearest friends was so much fun.”

But shooting in the afterlife wasn’t all fun and games.

“The not lovely part,” she continued, “is that in heaven, there are no chairs or benches. And if you walk to heaven in your heels, it just isn’t fun.”

Eek, that sounds a bit more like hell to us, than heaven. Actually, now that we brought that up… Where is Marlena, really? Would the devil be allowed to run around, mucking things up in heaven? Did she get intercepted on her way up and get yanked down instead? Is she in purgatory?

Well, those are questions we’ll just have to wait and find out.

“How long have you been watching Days of Our Lives,” she asked with a deadpan when the three ladies’ deaths were brought up. “Stay calm, carry on.”

