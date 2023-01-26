1 / 44 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Splitsville. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They just never seem to work. And this past attempt lasted about half a second before Nicole stuck her nose in Eric and Jada’s business. An abortion and a furious Eric later, Nicole lost both her husband and her new beau and Eric’s taken a dark turn. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> John's widowed. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> At this point, Satan? Again. Marlena just died, but none of us <em>really </em>believe she's gone for good. But it looks like she's got to deal with the devil himself in the afterlife before she can make her way back to John. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> On the verge of divorce. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Xander's worst impulses constantly get in the way. He was so desperate for money to prove himself to Sarah, he traumatized Bonnie and staged a kidnapping that ended in Susan's death. After this latest betrayal, Sarah's ready to throw in the towel. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The dreaded long-distance relationship. Will's tied to his work and it keeps him far from Salem and his husband. And, though Sonny just tossed Leo out, we have a sinking feeling that it's not the last we've heard of him. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Budding romance. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They've both struggled to acknowledge their obvious attraction to each other, but after Alex betrayed Stephanie's trust, that's shifting. Plus, between Kayla and Abby, they both understand each other's loss.</p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Broken up. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Just when it seemed Alex had grown up and begun a real, adult relationship with Stephanie, he crossed some major boundaries and cost her her final few moments with Kayla. That's something Steph doesn't seem inclinded to forgive anytime soon. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Reunited. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They hit a bumpy spot thanks to Jan and Shawn's not-baby, but seem to have worked things out. But since Jan's still running around out there with said baby, we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married… reluctantly. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Gabi got her memories back of Rolf admitting that Li was a conniving, duplicitous manipulator, but it was too late to stop the wedding. Now, he's desperate to keep her and she's determined to get Stefan back. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Drifting apart. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> After teaming up against Li and EJ, these two were well on their way to supercouple status. But now Johnny's turning to Chanel for comfort and Wendy seems more sympathetic to a returned Tripp. </p>

<p><strong>Current status: </strong>Friends. Ish. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Leo's own self-serving nature. He had managed to work his way into Sonny's good graces (and his home!) until Will uncovered his role in helping Gwen and Xander. Sonny tossed him out, but we have a feeling this isn't over. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Friends with benefits. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They've done a ton of bonding, but is Eric <em>really </em>the hookup type? Right now, they've made it clear there's no love, only lust, but we know how these things usually go. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Split? <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Right now, things are a bit nebulous, but we're guessing <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/658454/days-of-our-lives-is-chloe-pregnant-with-stefan-baby/">Stefan could be a big spoiler</a>. Kristen succesfully seperated the two, moved in with Brady and set Stefan on Chloe. Now Chloe has definite feelings for Stefan and is torn over Brady.</p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Fizzled out. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Belle's marriage. She decided that making things work with Shawn was more important than red-hot sex with EJ. We guess she made the right choice?</p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Nicole wanted Eric and once she (and Rafe) finally admitted it, their sham of a marriage ended. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> To be continued… <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Now that everyone knows about Stefan's brainwashing, there's hope — but he's not exactly pushing to get his true memories back. Gabi, though, itsn't exactly intent on giving him a choice. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Hope's widowed… or is she? <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> We thought Bo was dead, but after that last <em>Beyond Salem</em>, it turns out he's very much alive! And now they're both on their way back to Salem! </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Rocky, but not over yet. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> After a ton of waffling, Chanel chose Allie and moved in with her. But now she and Johnny are drawn together and Allie seems intent on turning to Alex for comfort. Whether or not they can survive this bump is still up in the air. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Finally finished? <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Brady hates Kristen with a passion. That's never stopped him from giving into her seductions before, but after her coercion back into his life resulted in Kate, Kayla and Marlena's deaths, this time she may have gone too far. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Unclear. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Chloe finally admitted to having genuine feelings for Stefan and the two slept together. But now Brady's trying to draw her back and Gabi's determined to force Stefan back into loving her. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced… for now. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Chanel's still with Allie. But it's clear that she and Johnny are on a collision course back to each other, so that's one obstacle that doesn't seem very insurmountable. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Friends with chemistry. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Allie's with Chanel — for now. They're having major problems, though, and both she and Alex need shoulders to cry on… and sleep with?</p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Chad's a widower. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> There aren't many challenges bigger than death, but hey, Abigail's come back from that before… as has pretty much everyone she knows.</p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Flirtatious friends. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They <em>seemed </em>set for a romantic triangle, until Tripp left town and Wendy bonded with Johnny. But recently, it seems they might be headed towards each other once again. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Flirtatious friends. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> See above for Wendy and Tripp. Except so far, even though Joey's back in town after Kayla's death, they haven't done much bonding. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married and recovering. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Jennifer's drug problem. She's off in rehab and there's still her secret hit-and-run of Gwen hanging over them even when she does return. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Co-schemers, confidants and friends. <strong>Their biggest obstacle: </strong>Xander and Gwen have a <em>lot </em>in common and as his marriage to Sarah has unraveled, they've been growing close. But for now, they <em>do </em>seem to be trying to do the right thing and not cheat on Sarah. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Fomer hookup buddies. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They had some fun back when they both showed up, but he moved on with Stephanie (though that isn't going well) and Sloan's been giving Eric a taste of the wild side. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Steve's widowed. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Kayla died. The jury's still out over how long that'll last, but for now, he's in mourning and looking for some revenge!</p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married! <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Trust issues. Paulina has a habit of keeping secrets from Abe — ostensibly for good reasons, but that doesn't make him feel better when they come to light!</p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Roman's widowed. <strong>Their biggest problem: </strong>Death is a pretty big problem. Just like with Kayla and Marlena, whether this will stick or not is debatable (though allegedly, she <em>was </em>cremated).</p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Prison bars. Lani's doing time for killing her dad, and while Eli moved the whole family to be near her during her sentence, the jury's out on how that's going. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Stronger than ever. <strong>Their biggest problem:</strong> Nothing! Neither Satan nor MarDevil's drugging could hold them down. They haven't survived decades by being a flimsy couple!</p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Dead in the water. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They were growing close, but then she killed his beloved Grandma Susan and went completely off the deep end. Now Ava's been committed and Johnny's moved on… several times over? </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Done… forever? <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Oh, we don't know, maybe that whole Lucas secretly kidnapping Sami for months thing? Now he's in jail and she's vowed never to return to Salem again. Even as her mother died? Yeah, that was weird. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over and done. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It turns out EJ was right about Lucas after all. But that didn't make Sami grateful. She's declared herself done with him, Salem and pretty much everyone. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Mistaken identities. Anna didn't handle Sarah thinking she was Renée DuMonde very well. Also, there's always a 50/50 chance Tony could be revealed to be Andre at any given moment.</p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Shockingly married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> She's not Adrienne. But they do seem to make a good couple, and Bonnie's clown trauma ordeal has only drawn them closer. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Nada. <strong>Their biggest problem:</strong> Jan lied about her baby being Shawn's, but he still bonded with the tot before she ran off with him. So she may still be popping up to try again with her <span style="text-decoration: line-through">beau</span> obsession! </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Ava's kind-of widowed.<strong> Their biggest obstacle:</strong> He died just before they could marry and she's lost her mind and is off getting treatment. But neither of these things have stopped couples before, so hey, who knows what the future holds? </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over and done. <strong>Their biggest problem:</strong> It turns out, Clyde's a murderer. Well, we knew that, but he murdered <em>Abigail</em>! Nancy cut him loose. </p>

<p><strong>Current Status:</strong> Sailing around the world. <strong>Their biggest obstacle: </strong>We assume the couple's happy as can be with little Bo. Things tend to go better for folks once they leave Salem. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over and done. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Allie's feelings for Chanel don't exactly help, but seeing as how she's turning to Alex instead of Tripp as her relationship unravels, we have a feeling these two won't be getting back together again. </p>

<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Just friends. T<strong>heir biggest problem:</strong> Craig came out as gay. That's a pretty definitive marriage-killer right there.</p>