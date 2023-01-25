Days of Our Lives’ Bryan Dattilo Introduces the ‘Cutest Grandson in the World’ — and OMG! That Hair!
The apple didn’t fall far from this family tree.
Days of Our Lives vet Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) gave fans quite the treat over the weekend when he posted an adorable photo update of his grandson, Alexander Gabriel Dattilo. The little two-year-old is a mini-me of the actor’s son, Gabriel, Alexander’s proud dad, and has something that every soap star should have, great hair — or, as Dattilo described it, a great “soap opera lid.”
“I have the cutest grandson in the world,” he shared, along with a photo of Alexander sitting on a toy truck, holding his bottle. “Look at that head of hair. Soap opera lid.”
Back in May 2021, he gave his followers a glimpse of Alexander decked out in a baseball cap, sitting in his walker surrounded by toys, and wondered if his grandson would be a future Chicago Cubs or Los Angeles Dodgers player.
“My grandson,” he began. “The future of the Cubs or Dodgers? Alexander Gabriel Dattilo.”
Hey, when you have a talented grandpa like Dattilo, with genes like that, the sky is the limit!
And back in December 2020, the world got its first glimpse at Alexander as an infant when the soap fave shared a photo during the holidays, holding his new grandson while surrounded by his family — one that he is “so proud of.”
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I am holding my grandson Alexander Gabriel Dattilo. So proud of my family. pic.twitter.com/UamvBuD8UL
— Bryan Dattilo (@Bryan_Dattilo) December 26, 2020
Such sweet photos!
