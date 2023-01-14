Credit: NBC/Peacock

Is this the end for Marlena?

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 16-20, Li and Stefan have it out, as do Sonny and Leo. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Last week, Steve was with Kayla as she succumbed to Orpheus’ toxin, not long after Kate also died. In a preview of what’s to come, Steve confronts Kristen and tells her that she took away the love of his life and that she needs to pay. The promo flashes to them struggling over a gun!

Sonny and Leo have started to become good friends. But when Will overheard Leo on the phone with Gwen plotting to turn on Xander, he grew suspicious. It looks like Leo is busted as Sonny lashes out at Leo after everything he had done for him.

Though Gabi told Stefan he had been brainwashed, he didn’t believe the story. That was until Johnny confirmed it was true. However, it still didn’t change things for Stefan, who wasn’t in love with Gabi. It appears something might change though, as next week, Stefan confronts Li, who is with Gabi. He verbally thrashes him for lying to Gabi and rewiring his brain so that he would hate her. Li up and punches Stefan, who punches him right back.

In the hospital, Belle sits by Marlena’s bed, embraces her, and cries that she can’t lose her. Meanwhile, Allie rushes to the chapel where Brady and John are praying and tells them they have to come right now. John asks what is it, and she tells him, “Grandma, code blue.”

As the doctors work to save Marlena, her family gathers to pray, and flashes of John and Marlena’s life splash across the screen. Is Marlena about to join Kayla and Kate?

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube