Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (2), Peacock screenshot (2)

If there was ever a time for it, though, it would be now.

Things have been getting dire on Days of Our Lives lately, as Orpheus’ toxin has been claiming victims and tearing lives (and relationships) apart. We’ve seen mourning and heartbreak, from Jada comforting Steve, to Julie showing up at the hospital to comfort Allie and Will as they mourned one grandmother and hoped for a miracle for the other.

Related Story Days of Our Lives Spoilers January 16 - 27

Marlena’s all but certain to be next. Then again, while we think Kate and Kayla are dead, in Salem, that doesn’t mean a whole lot. After all, Stefan had his heart removed for years and still came back to us. So there’s always hope, no matter what.

And indeed, even as we saw a huge chunk of Salem dealing with loss, we also watched Stefan come to grips with the truth of his resurrection and his brainwashing. In and of themselves, those were all great scenes, but put all together, we were suddenly struck by the scene we weren’t getting to see.

When are Stefan and Julie going to run into each other?

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Julie, after all, has his heart beating in her chest after Gabi donated it to save her life. It wouldn’t have to be something huge, but it would be so refreshing to just see a touchingly human moment in the midst of all this high stakes drama.

It’s, to be quite frank, a stunningly unique opportunity. It’s almost always a beautiful moment when an organ donor meets the person whose life they saved. This would probably be the first time a heart donor met the person they’ve saved, though! That type of thing is usually fatal.

But jokes aside, seeing that unexpected bond between Stefan and Julie could be surprisingly beautiful. And maybe, just maybe we could even get a friendship out of it.

How amazing would that be if Julie became a mentor, confidant and something of a family member to Stefan? He wouldn’t be the first DiMera, of course, seeing as how Chad married into the Horton family, but we feel like Stefan could probably use a good angel on his shoulder more than his brother. And surely she’d have some wisdom to offer about Chloe, Gabi and love.

Sadly, we don’t have a whole lot of hope that we’ll get the scene, even in passing. But in Salem, never say never!

Take a look at our photo gallery of Stefano’s offspring — including Stefan, of course!