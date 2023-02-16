Credit: Paul Skipper/JPI

Something old could turn into something new… with a twist!

It’s always fun to speculate where Days of Our Lives storylines could go, especially when you hear it from the actual cast members. So we asked Martha Madison at Day of DAYS last November who in the cast would she love to work with more — and maybe inspire some fresh spin-off possibilities in Salem.

Right off the bat, she had an answer for us: Brandon Barash. Not only does she believe it would “be fun,” but there’s also a next-level opportunity here. “When you look at it generationally, Stefano was really obsessed with Marlena,” Madison explains. “I think it could be really fun to do a next-gen type of thing as they develop his character more.” Belle and Stefan? We’re in!

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

“That’s just me pretending to write the story,” laughs Madison. And yet… we’re not only fully invested in the idea, but ready to help flesh it out!

Given the decades of history of Stefano hypnotizing Marlena in his failed attempts to get her to love him, it opens the door to continuing the intertwining of legacies with Stefan and Belle. And of course, this would also involve Madison’s on-screen husband, Brandon Beemer’s Shawn, who would be filling the role of Stefano’s perpetual rival John!

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

It’s not hard to imagine the demented Dr. Rolf deciding that unlike Steve, Stefano would be the perfect vessel for Stefano’s “essence.” Throw in a little of the mad scientist’s questionable-at-best wizardry, and we’d have Stefan O. DiMera thinking himself to be Stefano. One look at Belle, and we could be off to the races!

Well, we think it’s quite an ingenious idea in keeping the classic storyline heritage going on Days of Our Lives. Sure, it’s a tad outlandish, but this is a town where Marlena’s been possessed (twice… so far!) and the dead routinely shuffle right back into their mortal coils, so why not?

