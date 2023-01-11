Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (7)

Few Salemites leave quite as massive a trail of destruction in their wake as this.

Death has come to Days of Our Lives in a big way in 2023, and even as we’re mourning the deaths of Kate, Kayla and (we’re all but certain) Marlena, we have a feeling it won’t end with them! Now whether or not those three remain dead is another matter, but it seems all but certain their dying is the last straw to tee off one explosive murder.

Because at this point, there aren’t a lot of lives Kristen hasn’t destroyed!

The DiMera family has never exactly been full of what you’d call “upstanding” citizens, but rarely since Stefano’s days has one of its family members left such an utter trail of destruction behind them. Sure, Orpheus was the one who poisoned Kayla, Kate and Marlena, but if Kristen hadn’t been playing games with Brady, she could have easily saved every one of them.

Then there’s the Stefan mess. Yeah, she and Li did get Dr. Rolf back to life and the two also worked together to brainwash Stefan into hating Gabi… and loving Chloe once again. But while we don’t expect much from Li, Kristen should have been better looking out for her own family member instead of using him as a pawn in her game — and doing it in a way that would ensure the maximum amount of collateral damage!

And that’s just Kristen’s current crimes. Over the last few years, she’s been growing more and more erratic, and at this point, there’s hardly anyone left in town who she hasn’t hurt. So yes, death has come to Salem. But we have a sneaking suspicion that it won’t leave until it drags one final DiMera out with it.

The only question left is: Who would do the deed?

Let us know who you think would be most likely to take Kristen out in the comments below, then see who we think would do it!

