Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Lands in the Hospital After Suffering an Excruciating Injury
“Life sure can change quickly.”
We’re taking some time out today to send Days of Our Lives vet Galen Gering (Rafe) our get well wishes. Apparently the actor had some sort of mishap last week, which landed him in the hospital with three broken ribs on Friday, January 6. A photo from his social media below, which was reposted by Stabi Nation, showed Gering lying in a bed with the caption, “Life sure can change quickly.”
Lifting @galengering up in my prayers 🙏🏻🤍🙏🏻. He was recently hospitalized for 3 broken ribs 🥺🥺 #Stabi #Days pic.twitter.com/WsyC91pgue
— 💖𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕓𝕚_ℕ𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟💖 (@stabi_nation) January 8, 2023
He also shared a photo of the x-ray, as well as the hospital report, which confirmed the injury. However, there’s been no word as to what led to the accident.
Anyone who’s broken a rib before knows it’s extremely painful and most of the time, there’s nothing that can be done for the injury. It usually takes about six weeks for ribs to heal on their own and with that comes a lot of due diligence in making sure activities are restricted and icing the area throughout that time is said to help as well.
In any case, we hope the actor is on the mend and doesn’t have any further complications due to the initial injury. Should we receive more information as to what caused this setback for Gering, we’ll be sure to pass it along to our readers.
