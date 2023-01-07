Days of Our Lives Preview: Salem Barely Has Time to Mourn Kate When a Second Tragedy Strikes
How much time does Marlena have left?
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 9 – 13, the new year brings two shocking deaths. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Last week, Kristen went into a panic when Rachel was kidnapped, only to soon learn it was Brady who orchestrated the kidnapping. He and Eric were hoping to force Kristen to give up the orchid so they could cure Kate, Kayla and Marlena from Oprheus’ toxin. After arguing, and Kristen even threatening to let the women die, she caved and went to get the orchid. However, it had been stolen!
Over at the Brady pub, Kate passed out, and at the hospital, Kayla did as well right after getting the test results that she was rapidly declining from the toxin. Kate was rushed to the hospital, where she flatlined with Rex and Roman at her side. Rex was forced to call the time of death for his own mother.
Coming up, Rex calls Lucas, who is still in prison, and has to tell him about Kate’s death. Meanwhile, Roman cries to Kate that he will miss her so much, and lays his head on her chest.
In another room at the hospital, Steve tells his sweetness that he’ll love her forever. She weakly responds, “Forever” and flatlines. Steve sobs on her chest, and later we see Stephanie breaking down over her mother’s death.
In their bed, Marlena reacts to the news and cries into John’s chest as he holds her. With her showing signs of growing sick too last week, how much time does Marlena have left? Or will the orchid be found in time?
Before you go, be sure to check out our photo album of the sexiest leading men in daytime.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube