Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Tees Up a Tantalizing Sneak Peek at Hallmark’s New The Wedding Veil Trilogy
This weekend kicks off more adventures for Tracy, Avery and Emma.
Fans have been over the moon with excitement ever since we first reported that the Hallmark Channel would be bringing back its popular The Wedding Veil trilogy and this weekend kicks off the first of three new movies. On Saturday, January 7, The Wedding Veil Expectations premieres at 8 pm, and will pick up with an adventure surrounding Avery (Lacey Chabert, All My Children’s ex-Bianca) and Peter (Kevin McGarry, When Calls the Heart), as the newly married couple works to keep their romance alive while renovating an old house.
And Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney (Sami) couldn’t be more excited for fans to tune in! The actress posted a sneak peek into the first movie, which not only stars Chabert but was executively produced by her as well. Of the “darling romantic story,” Sweeney stated, “I can’t wait for you all to watch.”
As an added bonus, the network also shared a preview of what’s to come…
Will you be going along for the ride once again as the three best friends set out to make new memories with their significant others? We wouldn’t miss it and neither should you!
Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here.
Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube