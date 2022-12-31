Credit: Getty Images for Ebony Media Group

Well, here we are, one year ending and another beginning. There have been ups and downs and all kinds of surprises, but as the new year rolls in and the holiday season starts coming to an end, we thought we’d share one of Days of Our Lives‘ most adorable moments of Christmas — and we’d even venture to say of the whole year!

Lamon Archey, we all know, brought Eli and the twins, Carver and Jules, back to Salem for the holidays. Lani couldn’t join them, of course, but there was no way Eli would miss the Horton ornament hanging. Except… he kind of did miss a part of it. And so did little Carver! But the reason they weren’t quite as involved in all the scenes just about melted our hearts.

Archey tweeted what happened during the Horton family gathering along with what has to be the cutest picture we’ve seen in a long time!

“‘Carver’ and I fell asleep on set during filming,” the actor shared with the photo. “Fortunately, all the action took place near the Christmas tree, so production let us sleep. When you watch Days of Our Lives, if you don’t see us in the scene, we’re off to the side, asleep.”

Since Paul Telfer was one of the folks in the Horton family scenes while Xander spent Christmas with Sarah and her family (before they spectacularly imploded), he could confirm that in person, it was even sweeter to see!

“This was soooooo cute and adorable to see onset,” he exclaimed.

We’ll let you judge for yourselves below, but just going by the photo, we’re pretty sure that if we’d seen it in person, our hearts would have just about burst!

🥲 https://t.co/HkWAsQSyK3 — Paul Telfer (@PaulTelfer) December 23, 2022

We really couldn’t think of a sweeter way to end the year, so we’ll just say Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and we hope everyone has a fantastic New Year!

