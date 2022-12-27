Days of Our Lives’ Peter Reckell Pays a Beautiful Tribute to John Aniston
“Whenever I looked at him when we were working together, he was just my dad.”
Days of Our Lives viewers will always have fond memories of John Aniston, the late, great actor whose last appearance as Victor Kiriakis streamed this week. (Read the recap here.) But none will be more vivid or heartfelt than the ones that on-screen son Peter Reckell shared via Instagram.
Anytime the two of them had scenes together on a given day, “I would show up in his dressing room,” Reckell said, “and I was always greeted by at least two or three jokes and some wisdom, whether it was important stuff like the stock market or just silly stuff like, ‘Whenever you’re stuck in rush-hour traffic, changing lanes doesn’t make any sense, ’cause you always end up at the same place at the same time.’”
View this post on Instagram
Aniston also imparted a valuable lesson to Bo’s portrayer as they played out their characters’ complicated relationship. “John and I always had some pretty amazing work to do with each other; we went through the whole gamut as father and son,” Reckell recalled. “I think one of the best compliments and actor can have is ‘Never get caught acting.’ That’s one thing he taught me…
“Thinking about him, whenever I looked at him when we were working together, he was just my dad,” he concluded, “and I’m gonna miss him a lot.”
Review highlights of Days of Our Lives’ year gone by in the photo-filled super-sized recap below.