He will live forever in our hearts.

Though we’re sure the show will still put together one beautifully memorable funeral for Victor Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives bid farewell to the character with what was sadly his final episode on Monday, December 26 — just a day after Christmas.

And as the show said goodbye to Victor, John Aniston’s friends and co-stars said goodbye to him in a series of touching, heartfelt and sometimes downright amusing video messages. After we shared the beautiful farewell that Peter Reckell (Bo) recorded, we thought it might be nice to gather them all together to watch as those who knew Aniston best, share their fondest memories of a true daytime legend.

So grab a tissue and scroll down for over a dozen heartwarming moments with your favorite Salemites.

“Heaven Just Got a Lot More Fun”

Deidre Hall (Marlena) fittingly got things started with a tale of the wise-cracking side of Aniston. He always had a joke ready for her — and really, the entire cast and crew — in the hair and makeup room. “It’s gonna be a lot more quiet now,” she lamented.

Deidre Hall and the #Days family pay tribute to John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/O9EmqDjSV3 — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

“The Man, the Myth, the Absolute Legend”

The one person, Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) shares, that he always wanted to work with was “Victor Kiriakis.” And indeed, he got his wish in spades, “from begging for my life to stop you from strangling me [as Ben], to calling you ‘Uncle Vic’ has been a highlight of my life.”

Robert Scott Wilson remembers John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/W19tNICLje — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

“He Was So Instrumental In My Development”

For the first four years of his acting career, Wally Kurth recalls, he and Aniston were acting partners. Victor may have been Justin’s uncle onscreen, but off, Aniston was a father-figure, a mentor and the man who taught Kurth not just about his craft, but about life itself.

Wally Kurth reflects on working with John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/SooXS78rXA — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

“Every Single Time He Walked Through the Studio Doors…”

From the moment she met him, Arianne Zucker (Nicole) always greeted Aniston with a song — and while it’s one with a fittingly familiar holiday tune, the actress made sure it was specially tailored to the Days of Our Lives legend himself!

Arianne Zucker shares a special on-set memory with John Aniston. The beloved actor's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/P3b9Ttxjka — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

“He Was a King”

In case it wasn’t clear, Eric Martsolf (Brady) explains exactly how John Aniston was, without a doubt, daytime royalty. “Thanks for making Days of Our Lives just a little bit better for all of us around here.”

Eric Martsolf remembers John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/CeiKZuVf6G — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

“He Could Do It All”

“Anyone in the business who knew his work had great respect for him,” Stephen Nichols (Steve) explains while reminiscing about their work together. But perhaps more importantly everyone who knew Aniston himself “had great love for him.” Who could ask for anything more?

Stephen Nichols reminisces about his time with John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/w6m04joo98 — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

“It Beats Working for a Living”

From his earliest days on the show, Paul Telfer (Xander) shares how Aniston took him aside to run lines together and disposed of a little wisdom about what had kept him acting on Days of Our Lives for so many years.

Paul Telfer shares his favorite memory about working with John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/Lcf7LJJesC — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

“He Made Me Feel Like I Belonged”

When Tina Huang was still new and getting her feet under her as the hardnosed DA Trask, she got to share a scene with Aniston. And though she was a bundle of nerves throughout it, it’s what he said after they were through that melted all that worry away.

Tina Huang pays tribute to John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/KEkQPJTMLG — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

“Long Live the Greek Warrior”

You could say, in a way, working with Aniston was something Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) was destined to do, from his earliest days growing up watching his grandmother’s favorite character, Victor Kiriakis, on Days of Our Lives. And that made those first few scenes they shared in Dattilo’s earliest days all the more special.

Bryan Dattilo pays tribute to John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/K16p7BZYqE — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

“He Would Have Us All In Stitches”

Aniston was, Patrika Darbo (Nancy) explains, such an incredible professional, he didn’t just know his lines top to bottom, but his scene partners’ too! But it wasn’t all work with him. There was also that incredible sense of humor because “the man could tell a joke!”

Patrika Darbo shares a special message about John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/K3h0BiZdxm — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

“He Was Sharp As a Tack”

Though Zach Tinker laments that he only got to work with Sonny’s Uncle Vic for about a year, he’s incredibly grateful for the time they got together — and was always wowed by the “titan (pun very much intended)” of the daytime world.

Zach Tinker reflects on working with John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/2pe4mj8UXh — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 27, 2022

“The Kindness, the Generosity, the Old-World Charm…”

It’s impossible to miss the warmth and the love that Judi Evans (Bonnie) still has for the man she worked with for decades. As she shares joyful memories of Aniston, the smile never leaves her face. And though there’s more than a tinge of sadness in it, it’s clear that just thinking of her friend still brings happiness to Evans.

Judi Evans has the fondest memories of her dear friend John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZYfnEQTHjX — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 27, 2022

