This was the last place we expected to get all the feels!

Before you go any further, we want to brace you for a true holiday miracle — involving Days of Our Lives’ Kristen DiMera, no less!

No, she’s not leaving Brady alone or giving up the orchid out of the goodness of her heart. But we are about to see her acting, for lack of a better word, human. Heck, we might even go so far as to say that in the scene below, she’s downright compassionate!

Once upon a time, back when Eileen Davidson was in the role, instead of manipulating the levers of DiMera Enterprise to get her man, Kristen was a social worker. She helped others, she knew how to deal with people compassionately (when it suited her) and her painful background made her the perfect person to understand, bond with and comfort a child suffering crushing loss.

In fact, she could even comfort a child like little Hayley, played nine years ago by a then-10-year-old Jenna Ortega. And yes, we mean that Jenna Ortega — Wednesday Addams!

It was at the very beginning of the young actress’ career and was, in fact, only her third role, but as Davidson put it when a fan account shared a clip of their scenes together, “She was so good even then!”

And we wholeheartedly agree! Wednesday declared in her eponymous Netflix hit that she doesn’t do emotions since they’re “a gateway trait. They lead to feelings, which trigger tears. I don’t do tears.”

But Ortega is another matter! She’s been bringing the emotions, the feelings and definitely the tears practically from the start. Heck, even we get a little choked up watching her.

Check out the clip below to see just how much she’s grown over the years — though it’s clear she’s always been one incredible talent!

Right?!?! She was so good even then! https://t.co/IQRzclaqPJ — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) December 20, 2022

