Brandon Barash Marries the Woman With Whom He Wants to Spend All the Days of Our Lives
It would seem that congratulations are in order!
Over the weekend, Days of Our Lives leading man Brandon Barash (Stefan) tied the knot with fiancée Isabella Devoto. The actor’s castmate Eric Martsolf (Brady) broke the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of the groom with a Who’s Who of his handsome friends: Days of Our Lives’ Carson Boatman (Johnny), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) and Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel), and Bradford Anderson, with whom Barash worked when they were on General Hospital as Johnny and Spinelli, respectively.
“Men about town,” Martsolf captioned the picture, adding his “congrats to Brandon and Isa on a beautiful ceremony and rockin’ party.”
Barash and his new missus became engaged this time last year — with an assist from Harper, his daughter with ex-wife and General Hospital castmate Kirsten Storms (Maxie). In fact, it was Harper who kinda sorta brought together the couple. Devoto was the little girl’s Spanish teacher at summer camp, Barash told Soap Opera Digest. They “basically fell in love before we did,” he said. “They hit it off really well, spent a lot of time together after summer camp and developed a very special relationship.”
So special that after Barash and Devoto started dating, Harper urged her pop to pop the question. Storms, for the record, is on board, too, which “makes life a lot easier,” Barash told the magazine. “There’s really nothing to dislike about Isa. She’s always very deferential and respectful with Kirsten.”
