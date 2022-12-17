Days of Our Lives Christmas Preview: Fan Favorites Return for the Holidays — and Get the Tissues Ready for a Special Tribute to John Aniston’s Uncle Victor
Salem’s families gather for their annual Christmas traditions.
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of December 19 – 23, it’s Christmas week in Salem, but not everyone is feeling jolly. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
As per their yearly tradition, the Hortons and extended family gather together to deck the halls and decorate the tree with their named ornament swhich Alice and Tom started decades ago. Jennifer is home for the holidays, as are Eli and the twins.
Though there has been tension between them, Xander and Sarah are present for the event, and Sarah hangs an ornament for her dearly departed Mackenzie. Chad and the children also honor Abigail by hanging her ornament, their first Christmas without her.
Imagine Leo and Sonny’s surprise when Will, who wasn’t supposed to be home for Christmas, surprises them. The surprise might be on Will, as Sonny is hanging out shirtless with Leo. And poor Victor doesn’t seem thrilled when Leo cozies up to him on the couch. Sadly with John Aniston’s passing, this will be Victor’s farewell week as the character’s final episode is set for the following Monday, December 26. Fans won’t want to miss some special flashbacks and a special tribute to Uncle Victor!
As Christmas week continues, and the festivities are enjoyed, Sarah and Xander take up the tradition of playing Santa and Mrs. Claus for the hospital kids and reading of the Christmas story.
Li, dressed as Santa, makes a surprise appearance at Gabi and Rafe’s, where Gabi and Arianna are baking. However fast forward to their wedding, where Gabi looks anything but thrilled with her groom-to-be.
Stephanie and Alex’s relationship continues to flourish, Nicole and EJ share a kiss, as do Johnny and Wendy. And Kristen tempts Brady with some mistletoe.
And don’t forget to tune in for special Christmas videos on Peacock as the stars share their favorite Christmas scenes, some of which didn’t turn out as initially planned.
Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who of all people helps Brady out of a jam.
