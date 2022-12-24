Days of Our Lives Shares a Very Special Holiday Treat With Fans — Plus, the Shocking Christmas Scene You Never Saw!
See just how far Brady was willing to go to prove his love!
When we think of Days of Our Lives and Christmas, we picture the extended Horton clan gathering around the tree to place everyone’s personalized ornaments upon it. For viewers, it’s become a tradition to look forward to each and every year. This year, the soap took things one step further by having actors share some of their own personal holiday traditions. We’ve gathered a few here… and end with something very unique: a video in which Eric Martsolf (Brady) shows us a rather scandalous Kristen/Brady scene from the Peacock special A Very Salem Christmas which wound up on the cutting-room floor!
Check out some of the special cast videos below, more of which can be found on the show’s Twitter feed (@DaysPeacock).
Can We Come?
First up, Victoria Grace makes us a little bit jealous — and extremely hungry — by revealing that she’s got plans which will take her far from Salem. (Although since nobody knows exactly what state Salem is located in, it’s hard to say just how far!)
Find out how Victoria Grace celebrates the holidays! #Dool #Days @Peacock pic.twitter.com/hLkMNmauJk
— Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 20, 2022
Getting the Tree
It’s not Christmas without a tree, and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) gets hers as soon as Thanksgiving is over! It’s a family affair for her, though it’s the special way she decorates it that we love. Cheers to that!
Stacy Haiduk shares one of her holiday traditions! 🎄#Days #DaysofourLives @peacock pic.twitter.com/vxGJfOwPBf
— Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 13, 2022
Holiday Movies
We’ve all got our favorite holiday films, and Lucas Adams (Tripp) has not just one, but two of them! And apparently, the entire season is spent on them because, well, he watches them how many times?!
Lucas Adams shares his must-do holiday traditions! #days #DaysofOurLives @peacock pic.twitter.com/GaSn18rHSL
— Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 14, 2022
A Family Affair
Who doesn’t love to gather with their loved ones around the holidays? It’s certainly the high point for Elia Cantu (Jada)! Well, there’s that and burning, er… baking some tasty treats for her niece and nephews! Hey, as she puts it, “It adds flavor!”
Elia Cantu shares her favorite family holiday traditions! #days #DaysofOurLives @peacock pic.twitter.com/3ZOi78IbHV
— Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 15, 2022
Home For the Holidays
There’s nothing quite like returning home every Christmas, and for Brandon Beemer (Shawn), that means heading back to Oregon to “look for reindeer.” This year, though, sadly may be a bit different for him!
Brandon Beemer shares his favorite holiday traditions! #Days #Dool @peacock pic.twitter.com/W1Q3W7gno0
— Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 16, 2022
Two For One
With a mom who’s Jewish and dad who’s… “well, he’s flexible,” Arianne Zucker (Nicole) grew up with the best of both worlds, celebrating Hanukkah and Christmas. And that’s something, she explains, that’s continued to this day!
Our own Arianne Zucker has longstanding holiday traditions! #days #DaysofourLives @peacock pic.twitter.com/JGPkFcZX9I
— Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 18, 2022
‘Twas the Night Before
The food choice may be a bit different from what some folks are used to for the holidays, but Greg Rikaart (Leo) making Christmas Eve special with his husband every year sounds downright magical! And the holiday tradition they share with their son is adorable.
Can sushi be considered holiday cuisine? Ask Greg Rikaart!#Days #DaysofourLives @peacock pic.twitter.com/nTePm2d9IX
— Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 17, 2022
Dealer’s Choice
Christopher Sean (Paul) celebrates Christmas Eve in a way that may be familiar to quite a few families… but he
Here's how Christopher Sean celebrates Christmas Eve! #Days #Dool @peacock @ChristopherSean pic.twitter.com/l8WREIOtpU
— Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 19, 2022
He’s Been Very Naughty!
And now, as promised, the video in which Martsolf shares two version of a scene from A Very Salem Christmas. First up is what you actually saw on air (and if you missed it, you can still catch it on Peacock!), followed by a slightly different version in which… well, you’ll just have to see for yourself!
Now, check out some of our favorite holiday photos from years past… including some behind-the-scenes shots from your favorite soaps!