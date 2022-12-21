Credit: WireImage

And now we know just where to go for it, too!

If there’s one thing Days of Our Lives has always known how to do right, it’s celebrate the holidays. From the Brady clan gathering for Thanksgiving dinner at the pub, to the Horton family hanging their iconic Christmas tree ornaments, the show’s never been short of holiday cheer.

Last year, they took things a step further and created an entire Christmas movie, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. This year, now that the show’s officially on Peacock proper, it’s again sharing a streaming special — but taking a slightly different tact. Fortunately, Deidre Hall (Marlena) has all the details about what to look forward to in a new promo!

“The holidays are right around the corner,” Doc’s legendary portrayer notes, “and we’ve got a special treat planned just for you. We’re calling it the 12 Days of Christmas.”

OK, catchy. Heck, it almost sounds like there’s a song somewhere in there… We’re not quite sure where, but don’t worry, we’ll figure it out!

“My castmates and I were asked to think back to our favorite holiday scene,” Hall continues, explaining that they’ll all be shared on Peacock’s Days of Our Lives page on Christmas day. “They’ll be posted under our ‘Extras’ tab. So don’t come back and tell me you couldn’t find them.”

Noted, Doc! But is there maybe someone standing around on tech support just in case something goes wrong? Leo still needs a job, doesn’t he? Or maybe Xander? Actually, yeah, hire him, please. We don’t need Leo’s sarcastic digs when we’re trying to get to the videos. Hearing Xander’s Scottish accent on Christmas on the other hand… Well, merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!

Among those who we know will be providing scenes are Stephen Nichols (Steve), James Reynolds (Abe), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Kristian Alfonso. Wait, does that mean we’ll finally be getting Hope back on our screens soon? Now that’ll be a true Christmas miracle!

For those who don’t get Peacock, Hall says that the show’s YouTube channel will preview a few of the scenes as well beforehand, but the bulk will be streaming on the app. And, as a few fans pointed out, maybe Days of Our Lives could even air the episodes in full on Peacock too. Heck, that would keep Days fans busy all day — which would be especially useful for those who need a little family break. And if there’s any place that could make this happen, it would be Peacock.

“So Happy Holidays,” Hall concludes, “and I will see you on Christmas day on Peacock!”

Check out the full preview below to start getting in the holiday spirit!

Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

