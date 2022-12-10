Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Tis the season to be naughty instead of nice.

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of December 12 – 16, Marlena is left with pictures of anything but sugarplums dancing in her head. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Related Story Young & Restless Preview: Tucker Makes Ashley a Tempting Proposal — and Billy Can’t Seem to Stay Away From Chelsea

After Susan’s tragic death, her sister, Sister Mary Moira, came to town to support EJ. However, she wasn’t pleased that her nephew had been dragging his feet in planning Susan’s funeral. And as she always does, she has a few choice words for some people, including Brady. Brady isn’t having it and asks the sister if she’d be okay with a little mistletoe. He holds a batch of it over them, and leans in for a kiss!

In another scene, Marlena gasps to the sister in church, “That’s an image!’

After landing in jail, Sloan came to Eric’s aid and offered to defend him. He wasn’t sure given her reputation, but took her up on it, and rebuked his own sister Belle’s offer to do the same for him. Coming up, Eric and Sloan aren’t just all business. After waking up together in bed, Eric invites Sloan to take their party to the shower. She notes, “I am feeling pretty dirty!” Cue the repeat of Marlena gasping at that image!

And don’t forget to tune in for a special Christmas episode on Peacock as the stars share their favorite Christmas scenes, some of which didn’t turn out as initially planned.

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who tries to pull a fast one on Kristen.

Before you go, check out our extensive gallery below of behind-the-scenes soap bloopers.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube