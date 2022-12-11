Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Pulls Back the Wedding Veil to Take Us Behind the Scenes of a Big Comeback
Get a sneak peek of the gorgeous backdrop of the soap fave’s latest adventure.
In the beginning of the month, we alerted fans to some exciting news and they couldn’t have been happier to hear that Hallmark was bringing back The Wedding Veil trilogy with three new movies starring Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (Bianca) as Avery and Autumn Reeser as Emma. All of the movies will premiere in January 2023 and Sweeney recently shared a photo from her time in Greece while filming her character’s highlighted story of the trilogy.
“So grateful for the incredible opportunities that have brought me to this moment,” Sweeney expressed by posting a photo from one of Greece’s historical landmarks, the Lindos Acropolis. “Thank you Hallmark Channel and of course Lacey Chabert for including me in this beautiful project and taking this photo!”
“So happy to be on this journey with you!” Chabert replied in the comments, as fellow daytime and Hallmark star Cameron Mathison (General Hospital’s Drew) added, “Amazing.”
Prior to that, Sweeney shared a pic with her two co-stars and stated that they were “having such a blast filming these movies.” She again went on to express how grateful she was for Chabert and Reeser, as well as for Hallmark for “making this possible!”
And the network had a little message for fans as well and teased, “The magic is coming!”
Will you be tuning in to watch the girls set out on their latest adventures in the new year? We wouldn’t miss it and neither should you!
Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
