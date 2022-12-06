Credit: John Paschal/JPI

“We will keep her in our hearts forever.”

We wanted to take a moment today to send Days of Our Lives’ Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) our deepest condolences. The soap vet recently opened up about the death of her mother Dianne, who passed away last week.

“On Friday, December 2, my mother Dianne passed away,” Evans shared, along with a beautiful throwback photo of her and her mother laughing during a past celebration. “Although my parents were divorced when I was six years old, she had already laid a strong foundation of love and discipline that has carried us through our lives.” The actress went on to describe her dear mom as “a lover and a nurturer by nature” and revealed that though she’d been “married seven times, she never feared trying again.”

Reflecting on how she and her three siblings and their spouses “made sure her life was as comfortable” as they possibly could, Evans recalled that “just in August she told me she was happy and content” and how the woman who “was a bit of a butterfly and definitely unconventional” had left “a lasting impression with everyone she ever met.”

Evans then explained that her mom’s health had taken a sudden turn in September and noted how hard it was to “go through this process of rapid decline with her.” However, the family stood by her side and told her “endlessly” just how much they all loved her.

Dianne, who is “survived by a brother, four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren,” will be kept in their “hearts forever.”

Many of Evans’ castmates came out to leave their condolences, including her co-star Stephen Nichols (Steve), who expressed, “So sorry for your loss, sweetheart. Dianne was one of a kind. I have many fond memories of the times we spent over the years when she came to see us.”

Again, we will keep the actress and her family in our thoughts during this heartbreaking time.

Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here.

And we invite readers to take this moment to leave condolences in the comment section as well