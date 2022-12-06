Days of Our Lives’ Mary Beth Evans Mourns the Death of the Woman Who ‘Left a Lasting Impression With Everyone She Ever Met’
“We will keep her in our hearts forever.”
We wanted to take a moment today to send Days of Our Lives’ Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) our deepest condolences. The soap vet recently opened up about the death of her mother Dianne, who passed away last week.
“On Friday, December 2, my mother Dianne passed away,” Evans shared, along with a beautiful throwback photo of her and her mother laughing during a past celebration. “Although my parents were divorced when I was six years old, she had already laid a strong foundation of love and discipline that has carried us through our lives.” The actress went on to describe her dear mom as “a lover and a nurturer by nature” and revealed that though she’d been “married seven times, she never feared trying again.”
More: Soap actress makes a return to our screens
Reflecting on how she and her three siblings and their spouses “made sure her life was as comfortable” as they possibly could, Evans recalled that “just in August she told me she was happy and content” and how the woman who “was a bit of a butterfly and definitely unconventional” had left “a lasting impression with everyone she ever met.”
Evans then explained that her mom’s health had taken a sudden turn in September and noted how hard it was to “go through this process of rapid decline with her.” However, the family stood by her side and told her “endlessly” just how much they all loved her.
Dianne, who is “survived by a brother, four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren,” will be kept in their “hearts forever.”
Many of Evans’ castmates came out to leave their condolences, including her co-star Stephen Nichols (Steve), who expressed, “So sorry for your loss, sweetheart. Dianne was one of a kind. I have many fond memories of the times we spent over the years when she came to see us.”
Again, we will keep the actress and her family in our thoughts during this heartbreaking time.
Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
And we invite readers to take this moment to leave condolences in the comment section as well and to remember soap stars who have passed away in 2022 by browsing through our photo gallery below.
<p>Soap actress <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/619573/soap-star-dead-joan-copeland-one-life-to-live/" target="_blank">Joan Copeland passed away</a> on January 4, 2022 at the age of 99. She will be remembered for her roles on <em>Love of Life, The Edge of Night, Search for Tomorrow, As the World Turns</em> and <em>One Life to Live</em>, as well as numerous primetime credits.</p>
<p>Soap star <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/621867/donald-may-soap-star-edge-of-night-texas-dead/" target="_blank">Donald May passed away</a> on January 28, 2022 at the age of 94. He was best known for playing Adam on <em>The Edge of Night</em>.</p>
<p>Sadly, on February 18, 2022, former <em>General Hospital</em> actress <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/623797/general-hospital-actress-lindsey-pearlman-dead-43/" target="_blank">Lindsey Pearlman was found dead</a>. She had been reported missing two days prior and was later found near Runyon Canyon Park.</p>
<p>Former soap actress <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/624216/young-restless-star-dead-sally-kellerman-constance-bingham/" target="_blank">Sally Kellerman passed way</a> on February 24, 2022 due to complications from dementia. She will be recognized by fans of <em>The Young and the Restless</em> for playing Constance Bingham, a wealthy woman Adam (then by Justin Hartley) conned into thinking was his grandmother.</p>
<p>Veteran actor <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/624991/soap-star-dead-general-hospital-dark-shadows-mitchell-ryan-died/" target="_blank">Mitchell Ryan passed away</a> on March 4, 2022. With over 100 credit to his resume, he’s best known to soap fans for playing Anthony Tonell on <em>Santa Barbara</em>.</p>
<p><em>EastEnders</em> vet June Brown passed away on April 3, 2022. The actress was 95 years old and best known for playing Dot on the British soap. Brown also appeared as Mrs. Parsons on <em>Coronation Street</em>.</p>
<p>Actress <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/628005/as-the-world-turns-kim-hughes-kathryn-hays-died-dead/" target="_blank">Kathryn Hays passed away</a> on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the age of 87. She will be remembered by soap fans for playing our beloved Kim Hughes on <em>As the World Turns</em> for 38 years.</p>
<p>Actor Robert Morse passed away on April 20, 2022 at the age of 90. He will be remembered in daytime for his roles on <em>The Secret Storm</em> as Jerry Ames and <em>All My Children</em> as Harry the bookie. </p>
<p>Former <em>Passions</em> actress <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/630033/soap-star-passions-jossara-jinaro-dead/" target="_blank">Jossara Jinaro passed away</a> on Wednesday, April 27. She was only 48 and will be remembered by daytime fans as Harmony’s Rae.</p>
<p>Soap vet <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/630167/soap-star-dead-jerry-verdorn-guiding-light-one-life-to-live-dies/" target="_blank">Jerry verDorn passed away</a> at 72 on May 1, 2022 after a months-long battle with cancer. He will always be remember for playing Clint Buchanan on <em>One Life to Live</em>, as well as Ross Marler on <em>Guiding Light</em>.</p>
<p>Charles Siebert, best known for playing Dr. Stanley Riverside II on <em>Trapper John, M.D.</em>, passed away on May 1, 2022 at the age of 84. He was known to the daytime industry for his roles on <em>Search for Tomorrow, As the World Turns</em> and <em>Another World</em>.</p>
<p>Bruce MacVittie passed away on May 7, 2022 at the age of 65. The actor was known to daytime fans for his role as Marcus Tull on <em>As the World Turns</em>, as well as Mark on <em>One Life to Live</em>.</p>
<p>Marnie Schulenburg, best known for playing Alison Stewart on <em>As the World Turns</em>, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/631586/soap-star-marnie-schulenburg-alison-as-the-world-turns-dead-37/" target="_blank">passed away on May 17, 2022</a> — just shy of her 38th birthday. The much-loved soap vet fought a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.</p>
<p>Soap vet <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/632038/guiding-light-soap-star-dead-lee-lawson-bea-reardon/" target="_blank">Lee Lawson passed away</a> on May 22, 2022 at the age of 81. She will be remembered for playing Bea Reardon on CBS’ <em>Guiding Light</em>.</p>
<p>Seasoned actor <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/632320/soap-star-dead-ray-liotta-another-world-joey-perrini/" target="_blank">Ray Liotta passed away</a> on May 26, 2022 at the age of 67. One of his first acting jobs was playing Joey Perrini on <em>Another World</em>.</p>
<p><em>Star Trek</em> vet and <em>The Young and the Restless</em> alum <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/640471/young-restless-soap-star-dead-nichelle-nichols-neil-mother/" target="_blank">Nichelle Nichols passed away on July 30, 2022</a>. The legendary actress who appeared as Neil Winters’ mother Lucinda was 89 years old. </p>
<p>Emmy winner <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/641768/is-anne-heche-dead-soap-star/" target="_blank">Anne Heche passed away</a> on August 12, 2022, at the age of 53, following a devastating car accident. Aside from her many television credits, she’ll always be remembered by daytime fans for playing twins Marley Love and Vicky Hudson on <em>Another World</em>.</p>
<p>Only a day after Heche’s passing, yet another <em>Another World</em> alum was <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/641870/soap-star-dead-robyn-griggs-one-life-to-live-another-world/" target="_blank">taken from us by cervical cancer</a>. 49-year-old Robyn Griggs had played Maggie Cory on the NBC soap in the early 1990s after making her daytime debut as Carlo Hesser’s niece, Stephanie Hobart, on <em>One Life to Live.</em></p>
<p>Soap writer <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/642664/soap-writer-michael-malone-dead-one-life-to-live/" target="_blank">Michael Malone passed away on August 19, 2022</a> at 80. He’ll always be remembered as one of soaps’ greatest for the characters he created, including <em>One Life to Live’</em>s Luna Moody, Todd Manning and Billy Douglas, as well as one of his unforgettable plots, the horrifying gang rape of Susan Haskell’s Marty Saybrooke.</p>
<p>Beloved daytime vet Joe E. Tata, who added the zip to <em>90210</em>, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/643184/soap-star-dead-beverly-hills-90210-joe-e-tata-general-hospital/" target="_blank">passed away on August 24, 2022</a> at 85. His <em>Beverly Hills</em> character, Pit Peach owner, Nat, was a friend to many and the actor did stints on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> and <em>General Hospital</em>.</p>
<p>Robert LuPone <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/644765/soap-star-dead-robert-lupone-all-my-children/" target="_blank">passed away on August 27, 2022</a>, at the age of 76 following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The actor is known for his daytime roles on <em>All My Children, Ryan’s Hope, Guiding Light, Search for Tomorrow, Another World</em> and <em>Loving</em>.</p>
<p>Well-known horror writer <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/645229/general-hospital-michael-easton-mourns-horror-writer-peter-straub-dead/" target="_blank">Peter Straub passed away on September 4, 2022</a> at the age of 79. He guest-starred on <em>One Life to Live</em> and appeared in scenes with Michael Easton’s John McBain a few times over the years.</p>
<p>Legendary soap leading lady Ann Flood <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/649439/soap-star-dead-ann-flood-all-my-children-edge-of-night/" target="_blank">passed away on October 7, 2022</a>, at the age of 89. She will always be remembered for playing Nancy Pollock Karr on <em>The Edge of Night</em>.</p>
<p>Kevin Conroy, who spent 30 years voicing the role of Batman, passed away on November 10, 2022, after a short-term battle with cancer. As for his daytime roles, the 66-year-old actor played Jerry Grove on <em>Another World</em>, as well as Chase Kendall on <em>Search for Tomorrow</em>, and appeared as Bart Fallmont on <em>Dynasty</em>.</p>
<p>Daytime great and <em>Days of Our Lives</em> legend John Aniston, who played Victor Kiriakis for over 50 years, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/651910/days-of-our-lives-john-aniston-dead-died-victor-kiriakis/" target="_blank">passed away at 89</a> on November 11, 2022. His daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared the heartbreaking news of her beloved father’s death.</p>
<p>Soap vet <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/652372/soap-star-dead-young-restless-robert-clary-died/" target="_blank">Robert Clary passed away</a> on November 16, 2022 at 96. He had roles on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital</em> and <em>The Young and the Restless</em> and spent six years playing Louis LeBeau on <em>Hogan’s Heroes</em>.</p>
Previous in NewsDays of Our Lives Exclusive: Robert Scott Wilson and Raven Bowens Push Back on Haters: ‘There’s Always Going to Be People Who Are Offended’
Next in NewsRead the Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Post That Left Dan Feurriegel's Days of Our Lives Co-Stars Almost Speechless: 'On a Scale of One to 10, I Hate You an 11'