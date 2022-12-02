Credit: John Paschal/JPI

We can’t wait!

This moment has been a long time coming. In fact, by our calculations, it’s been just over seven years in coming! Days of Our Lives’ Bo died on November 23, 2015 — and now he’s officially back!

Related Story A Series of Fiery Days of Our Lives Confrontations Forced Us to Face Uncomfortable Truths — But Also Gave Us Hope for a Return!

Sure, we’ve seen his ghost here and there and Bo’s heavenly presence played a huge role on Beyond Salem over the summer. Heck we even got to see him open his eyes and return to life at the end of that series!

But this is the first we’ve seen Peter Reckell back on the Days of Our Lives “mothership” playing a living, breathing Bo since his heartbreaking death. And honestly, it doesn’t get much more exciting than that!

Stephen Nichols (Steve) gave us our first glimpse of the event on Instagram with a backstage video featuring himself, Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) and Reckell! And it’s clear that despite the years apart, none of them have missed a heartwarming beat.

“We’re back from our break,” Evans shouts excitedly into the camera. “Hope you guys had a great Thanksgiving! Oh, wait, why am I yelling?”

The camera then pans over to poor Reckell sitting right next to her in the hair and makeup chair, holding his ears.

“Why are you yelling?” He laughs as she leans happily into him.

“My brother’s back!”

The trio then wish everyone a happy Monday… on a Friday. OK, it’s a bit off, but Nichols does say it’s a “latergram!”

The actor writes that the video is from “earlier this week. Good to have Peter Reckell, my best buddy from our way-back Merchant Marine days, back on set and to witness the sweet Kayla/Bo reunion.”

Check out what else they’ve got to say in the video below.

And the really great news? Days of Our Lives shoots months and months in advance. While we don’t quite have an exact date for his return yet, the winter preview makes it clear it’s coming up soon, and if Reckell is still around filming this week, it looks like Bo’s not leaving Salem anytime soon.

And that could just be one of the best gifts we could get this holiday season. Now, let’s get that Bo and Hope reunion!

Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

While we wait, revisit the epic “Bope” love story in our photo gallery below!