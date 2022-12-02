The Honeymoon Ain’t Over: Great News Times Three (!) for Fans of Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney and Hallmark’s The Wedding Veil Movies
The magic continues with another trilogy ahead.
Earlier this year the Hallmark Channel premiered The Wedding Veil trilogy starring Days of Our Lives Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (Bianca) as Avery and Autumn Reeser as Emma. And guess what, fans? The girls will be back in 2023 with three more movies in another trilogy — plus, their onscreen leading men will be back too! In fact, as part of the network’s January premieres, ET has learned that the actresses will be featured in three of the five new releases.
On Saturday, January 7, at 8 pm, tune in for the first of the trilogy, The Wedding Veil Expectations, which will focus on Avery and her husband Peter, played by When Calls the Heart fave Kevin McGarry (Nathan). Avery has some exciting news to share with her man but is waiting for just the right moment, considering they are in the middle of some major house renovations. To add to their plate, Peter is worried about his mom, who recently reconnected with a former beau. However, Emma and Tracy are there to offer Avery support and when the antique wedding veil is returned to Emma, the trio finds that it still contains some magic!
Then on Saturday, January 14, at 8 pm, The Wedding Veil Inspiration will highlight Emma and Paolo’s (Bernardini) journey as she navigates a new job and he opens the lace shop. Though the couple finds a way to make their busy schedules work, Emma faces some business conflicts and begins to question her life choices — and the veil might just need to step in again in order to show Emma that she needs to stop planning her life and rather live it!
More: Soap vet addresses show status
Last, but not least, on Saturday, January 21, at 8 pm, The Wedding Veil Journey will surround Tracy and Nick (Victor Webster, Days of Our Lives‘ ex-Nicholas), as she heads up the auction house and he works to expand his restaurant. Not having much free time to spend together, the couple plans a long overdue honeymoon and travels to Greece. However, a delay costs them their hotel room and they are whisked to a remote island nearby, which just might be the veil working its magic once again!
So, fans, there’s a lot to look forward to in January and that same month, Hallmark’s new family drama, The Way Home, starring Andie MacDowell will premiere on Sunday, January 15, at 9 pm.
Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
And speaking of families, we invite fans to look back on more than 50 of soaps’ all-time greatest in our photo gallery below.