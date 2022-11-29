Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

Were we completely wrong about where this was going?

OK, we have to hand it to Days of Our Lives. They may just have pulled a fast one over on us — and it’s a doozy! We’ve been talking for some time about how the show was skirting around the possibility of telling an abortion story with Jada but, it seemed, they’d decided against it and were going to have Jada keep her baby and co-parent with Eric.

It was, in many ways, a fairly predictable — and maybe more importantly, safe — tale that soap operas have been telling for decades.

However, at the recent Day of Days fan event, Elia Cantu spoke to Soaps.com and promised that the story is “not as predictable as it may seem. I know some fans are saying, ‘We’ve seen this!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, keep watching!’”

Well, we have been watching and at the end of today’s episode as Eric was happily prattling on about Jada getting decaf coffee because it’s better for the baby, and being so excited about her keeping the baby, Jada stopped him cold.

“Eric, stop! You need to listen to me. There is no baby.”

Wait, what?!

What’s going on here? She couldn’t have been lying about the baby to begin with. That wasn’t in Jada’s character to do something like make up a pregnancy just to keep Eric. And besides, they were both there when Sarah informed them of the news.

Is she lying now to cut herself free from Eric? That wouldn’t work unless she planned on skipping town and we’ve got no indication that Jada or Cantu are going anywhere. If she is still pregnant, that’s not something she can keep hidden for long. And again, that’s not really in line with who Jada is.

So that seems to leave us with one of two options. Either she miscarried or she had an abortion after all. The first option could happen at any time — especially if Jada’s been under added stress because of just how unbelievably messy the whole situation is.

But then there’s the second option. Is Days of Our Lives finally doing what soaps have been avoiding for decades and tackling one of the most difficult topics of our time?

On Friday, Jada tossed Nicole out after the blonde tried convincing her — purely out of altruistic concern, of course (as if) — that she might be better not having the baby to begin with. It ticked off a number of fans, but if Nicole’s meddling really did get to Jada, what if she decided to have an abortion after all? And she’s just now telling Eric because she knew he’d try to talk her out of it.

That would be one heck of a story and it would kick off so many difficult, painful conversations. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

