This was just the final straw.

The road to a supercouple is, we all know, never easy. They aren’t built by just sticking two characters together and having them fall effortlessly in love right off the bat. It takes obstacles and triumph to make fans really fall for them and, more than anything else, it takes time. In Eric and Nicole’s case on Days of Our Lives, it apparently takes lots of time.

They’ve essentially been in love with each other since first meeting decades ago, but never seem to make things work for very long. They finally married during their last go-around, only for Eric to run off and Nicole to sleep with Xander.

So when Eric finally returned to town again and the sparks started flying between him and Nicole, we thought, “Finally! The supercouple that’s been teased for ages is going to take off!”

Oh, sure, she was with Rafe, but that was just part of the game. You can’t just have a character come back to town and immediately put a couple back together. There needs to be difficulties, drama — everything that makes daytime so much fun.

Then, of course, Nicole and Rafe married, and we thought, “OK, upping the stakes a bit. Let’s have this play out a little.”

So we did. But then we kept waiting and waiting… and waiting. Soon enough, Jada arrived in town and Eric turned to her to, for lack of a better word, get over Nicole. And we went back to waiting until a not-so surprising thing happened — we started getting tired of the game and instead were just getting annoyed by Nicole and Eric’s nonstop dance.

By the time they finally gave in and admitted their feelings to themselves, each other and their partners, what should have been an amazing reunion was already feeling flat. And then Jada found out she was pregnant with Eric’s baby. Ah, another age-old daytime obstacle. Great.

That, though, wasn’t the nail in the coffin and Eric and Nicole. That came on Friday’s episode when Nicole had a little chat with Jada to sell her on the idea that this baby shouldn’t happen. For Jada’s own good, of course. The show had touched a bit on whether or not Jada wanted to have an abortion, which is one thing, but to have Nicole say what she did was, for many fans, just beyond the pale.

As missysmama wrote over on the Soaps.com message boards, “Nicole was absolutely awful today. I couldn’t be team Nicole after that, but of course, I wasn’t anyway. She just doesn’t have her head screwed on right these days.”

GemmaHenry added, “Nicole’s description of Jada’s life with a child was not only inappropriate, it was inaccurate. Jada may be single and soon to be a mother, but she won’t be a ‘single mother’ in the sense of having sole responsibility for her child. Not a bit.”

And the comments in Friday’s recap were, well, rough. While we don’t hate Nicole, we can’t really blame folks for being grossed out by what happened.

Ultimately, we’re just having a hard time fathoming what in the world the show was thinking with Eric and Nicole. Was the intention always to make viewers not want them to get back together? They’ve got decades of history, but let’s be honest, they never work out for long. Maybe the whole point wasn’t to set them up for a reunion, but to put an end to them for good since they never seem to work out.

If so… kudos? Good job? Because at this point, we’re kind of over them. How are the rest of you feeling?

