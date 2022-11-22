Credit: John Paschal/JPI

We couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to say goodbye.

It’s funny how things seem to be connected sometimes. Funny, and maybe a little comfortable too, especially in times of sadness. Last week, we joined John Aniston’s friends, loved ones and colleagues in mourning the Days of Our Lives legend. Just a few short days later, It also happened to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Justin and Adrienne’s wedding when the cast got to visit Aniston’s homeland of Greece.

And now, it turns out, the acting legend was laid to rest in the very same church in which Days of Our Lives filmed the “Jadrienne” wedding, Los Angeles’ Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

“What a privilege to honor our dear friend, John Aniston, this weekend at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral,” she wrote. “A lot of beautiful memories came flowing back to us in this sacred place. Thank you, John. We love you and we will miss your tender heart, sparkling wit, and kind soul.”

Evans shared then shared a photo of herself and Wally Kurth at the cathedral for the service side-by-side with a “Jadrienne” wedding pic the same place with John Aniston’s Victor standing by their side. It’s funny how we can almost imagine Aniston himself standing beside the two actors in the pic from this weekend, saying a final goodbye before moving on.

Stephen Nichols (Steve) shared video and a photo from inside the incredible church, marveling at the beauty that surrounded him as he said goodbye to his friend.

“Taking in the splendor of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral after a lovely reception and service for our dear friend and colleague, John Aniston,” Nichols wrote on Instagram. “A beautiful send off for a beautiful soul. Much love to [wife] Sherry, [daughter] Jennifer, [son] Alex and John’s entire family.”

In a way, it allowed fans and followers to say goodbye with those closest to the actor, as followers reacted with an outpouring of hearts, love and wishes for Aniston to rest in peace.

And Thaao Penghlis (Tony) gave us all a peek into not just the ceremony but his own, personal way of saying goodbye in his Instagram post.

“In honor of the many years I shared with John Aniston on Days of our Lives,” he wrote, “I went into Saint Sophia and lit this candle to light his transition. It was a lovely ceremony held by his beautiful daughter Jennifer. To a fine gent, he will be truly missed. Love, Thaao.”

That day, Drake Hogestyn (John) tweeted a final “Love you, buddy,” and then wished his friend “Godspeed” on his journey. Between the love of his family, friends and fans guiding his way and the light of the candles lit in his honor, we have no doubt Aniston’s journey to the next life was smooth and painless.

