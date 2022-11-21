Credit: ©2022 Hallmark Media/Geoff Neufeldt

What will happen when “girl meets boy” and then “girl meets this boy?”

Fans of Days of Our Lives’ Chandler Massey (Will) are in for a real treat this weekend. As part of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas event, the soap actor will be starring as Drew in the new movie premiere A Tale of Two Christmases on Saturday, November 26, at 6 pm.

So, what will we see from the daytime actor in primetime?

The holiday feature surrounds an aspiring architect named Emma who plans to leave Chicago to return to her Vermont hometown. However, due to some “Christmas magic,” she gets to experience not one but two different Christmases.

In the first, after missing her flight, she’s stranded, for the time being, in the Windy City and spends some time celebrating with a new crush and his friends. But in the next… Emma finally arrives home and reconnects with her longtime friend Drew (Massey), who may also have feelings for her. In the end, Emma’s “double holiday” helps her learn a surprising lesson about what really makes her happy in life — and in love.

Watch a preview for what’s ahead:

And if you want to see a sneak peek from the movie, you can do that too right here:

