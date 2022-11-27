Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

A double-dose of Robert Scott Wilson? Sign us up!

If you were paying close attention to the recently-released Days of Our Lives winter teaser, you no doubt saw the scene in which Victoria Konefal’s Ciara interrupted a kiss between mom Hope and former/current beau Harris. Granted, it was a blink-and-you-missed-it moment, but there was a lot to unpack!

Obviously, the promo revealed that Konefal would be joining the previously announced Steve Burton (Harris), Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Peter Reckell (Bo) in returning. What it didn’t do was answer a very big, very burning question: If Ciara’s back, what does that mean for Ben? After all, to borrow a phrase from the song “Love and Marriage,” you can’t have one without the other… right?

But wait… how can we possibly have Ben and Ciara on our screens when his portrayer, Robert Scott Wilson, is busy steaming things up as Alex?

Easily, if we’re being honest.

Salem is a town where people routinely don masks which change everything from their facial appearance to their height and voice. The devil has possessed Marlena — twice! — and nearly everyone on the canvas has died only to later be resurrected. Given all that, how hard would it be to suspend our disbelief to the point that Wilson could be playing Ben on one side of the canvas and Alex on another?

Remember, when last we saw Hope and Harris, he’d been jailed for his various crimes, including attempting to do away with her. He had, however, also fallen in love with the beauty, and Hope didn’t seem entirely opposed to the notion of returning those feelings were he able to redeem himself.

While it seems logical that Hope and Harris will wind up in Salem, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Ciara will. So it’s entirely possible that Ciara’s reunion with her mom could take place in Canada, Hope’s last known home. Keep in mind that it’s been made clear since Alex’s introduction that he and Ben are not twins, doppelgangers and, in fact, do not look alike, thus explaining why no one in Salem was confused when he showed up at the Kiriakis mansion. So while it might be a tad confusing for viewers to see Ben making out with Ciara, followed by Alex courting Stephanie, it would not be at all difficult for the show to write.

In fact, unless we miss our mark, it’s much harder to imagine headwriter Ron Carlivati having both Konefal and Wilson on the canvas and not giving “Cin” fans a few scenes in which to catch up with their favorite couple.

One thing we hope the show does avoid is the temptation to have Ben/Alex cross paths and do one of those cheesy “Hey, don’t I know you from somewhere?” lines. (Or worse, have one say of the other, “That’s a handsome lookin’ dude.”) That said, if that’s what it takes to get a Ben/Ciara reunion and a double-dose of Wilson on our screen, we’ll take it!

