To know him was to love him.

Since learning of John Aniston’s passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 11, tributes to the late Days of Our Lives actor have been pouring in from fans, family and daytime friends alike. Friend, jokester, mentor, father figure — how Victor Kirakis’ legendary portrayer was viewed is as varied as those remembering him. But one thing is universal across all the tributes, and it’s that everyone who knew him, loved him.

That’s something that seeped into his very performance, no matter how much of a manipulative curmudgeon Victor would be. Even at his worst, it was hard to hate the Kiriakis patriarch — and that, we’re certain, was in no small part thanks to Aniston’s warmth and charm. Heck, if he’d been played by anyone else, could you imagine a mobster like Victor winning over the heart of someone as sweet and loving as Maggie?

It may be bittersweet comfort, but while we have to say goodbye to Aniston, we still have one more chance to say goodbye to Victor himself. He has one final episode, our sister site TVLine reports, the day after Christmas on December 26. We suppose we can’t really think of a better time to let him go.

While we wait for that final farewell, take a look at our gallery of all the actors across daytime who have shared their own tributes to Aniston. Wally Kurth, unsurprisingly, looked at the man who played his uncle and ultimately paved the way for Justin’s creation as “a father figure who I tried to make proud.” And as Eric Martsolf (Brady) said simply, yet beautifully of his TV grandfather, “I will miss this gentle giant so much.”

