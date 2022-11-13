Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
“Good morning, sunshine!”
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
That includes shelling out what we assume to be a pretty penny in order to secure the returns of Peter Reckell (Bo), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Steve Burton (Harris) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara). The promo indicated that the foursome will essentially pick their storylines up where Beyond Salem: Chapter Two ended. What makes us say that? Well, in the final scene of the miniseries, it was revealed that Stefano’s daughter, Megan, had Bo in what looked like a state of cryogenic hibernation.
In the promo released Saturday, which can be viewed in its entirety below, Bo not only wakes up but speaks. And wait until you hear what he says! Then there’s Ciara, who walks into a hospital room to find mom Hope making out with Harris, the man who recently tried to kill her! (Needless to say, Ciara is not pleased by this development.)
Elsewhere, there’s plenty of big action happening including an explosion which rocks the Horton Town Square, more details about the murder Chanel stands accused of, and Eric hitting Nicole with the emotional equivalent of a gut punch.
And then there’s Marlena, Hope and Kate, all three of whom fall ill again after the orchid keeping them alive is stolen. As their loved ones gather, each appears to draw their final breath… and go to heaven!
There’s also plenty of romance on display, including kisses being shared by faves and romantic glances between potential new pairings. And it all leads up to the moment when we see Nicole waking up in bed next to EJ, who grins from ear-to-ear while quipping, “Good morning, sunshine!”
CHECK OUT THE DAY OF DAYS TRAILER!!#Days #DOOL #DaysofourLives #DayofDays2022 #DayofDays @peacock pic.twitter.com/PGUVb2JNcx
— Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) November 13, 2022
Check out this list of all the other actors who’ve been headed back to Salem in recent weeks. Days of Our Lives now exclusively airs on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.