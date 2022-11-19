Credit: Peacock Screenshot

It’s Thanksgiving, but not everyone will make it to the dinner.

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of November 21-25, there are going to be some awkward Thanksgiving dinners in Salem this year. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Kate notes to Jada, “Thanksgivings are always awkward.” You think Kate? Nicole just dumped her husband Rafe because she finally realized she wanted to be with Eric, and he wanted to be with her. The problem? Jada learned she was carrying Eric’s child!

In a preview of what’s to come, Jada lashes out at Nicole, saying she’s pregnant with Eric’s baby. Kate on the other hand thinks Jada should fight for Eric.

Eric confides in his dad that he’s always wanted to have children, and from the promo, it appears he’s about to propose to Jada! In another scene, Nicole asks Jada if she’s even considered how this would affect her career. Was Nicole trying to convince Jada that she has options? Whatever she’s hinting at, an angry Jada demands she get out of her room!

For whatever reason, Nicole and Rafe come together for a Thanksgiving dinner with Li and Gabi. Nicole works to make a pie in the kitchen, as Rafe chops vegetables. The tension is so thick in the scene that Rafe could cut it with his knife! Later Rafe dumps the pie in the trash and Li exclaims, “Wait, there’s no pie?”

Susan and Bonnie found them tied up before the holidays, literally, as Ava kidnapped them along with Tripp and was holding them for ransom. EJ agreed to pay the money to save his mother. However, Ava, who has been talking to her dead son Charlie, may have other plans as Charlie suggests she punish EJ by killing Susan! Next week, EJ pursues Ava in a high-speed chase. In the end, one car goes over the cliff and explodes! Which car is it? And where is Susan in all of this? In an earlier preview of this crash, Susan was in the backseat of a car!

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube