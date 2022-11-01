Credit: Kailey Schwerman/2022 Hallmark Media

Really, it’s a year-round celebration!

Rejoice Hallmark fans, because we’ve great news, just in time for the holidays. Hallmark is headed to Peacock! And when we say Hallmark, we mean all of Hallmark.

Related Story Soaps' Most Recast Roles of All-Time: See Who's Done the Most About-Faces On the Day a Major Change Was Made for the Better

The streaming platform, which is already the sole home of Days of Our Lives, is adding live streams of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Plus, they’ll be hosting a library of Hallmark content to stream whenever fans want.

That means that viewers will soon be able to watch all of Hallmark’s content without shelling out for just the right cable subscription. Instead, all fans will need is a Peacock subscription, which starts as low as $4.99 a month. Even better, there will no longer be a need to catch something live or record it to watch later. You’ll soon be able to watch it the same as any other streaming show, whenever you want, as many times as you want.

Even the most casual of Hallmark fans knows that just about this time every year, the channel is transformed into a winter wonderland of soapy holiday movies. But true Hallmark devotees are well aware, of course, that the three channels offer a full buffet of themed movies for just about every time of year, along with a slew of dramas and mystery movies.

Plus, the channels air classics like Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Matlock, and Hallmark original shows like When Calls the Heart — which, as we all know, was renewed for its 10th season. And for those who just can’t get enough soapy fare, Hallmark will be beefing up its original series with upcoming dramas The Way Home and Ride.

And it’s coming sooner than you may think, with the Hallmark Hub beginning its run and appearing on Peacock‘s homepage alongside of channels like NBC and Bravo on Wednesday, November 2!

To make sure you don’t miss a moment of Hallmark’s holiday goodness (not to mention Days of Our Lives), be sure to sign up for Peacock so you can stream to your heart’s content!

To help get you in the spirit, check out our photo gallery of the top 10 Hallmark hotties that made us swoon!

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.