Days of Our Lives Preview: [Spoiler] Asks Xander to Kidnap [Spoiler] — and Things Heat up Between Eric and Nicole in Front of the Camera
Johnny has his eye on a new woman.
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of October 31 – November 4, Eric and Nicole find themselves in a familiar situation. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Eric and Nicole first met when he was a young photographer, and she was a model. Their relationship even back then was complicated, to say the least. Now they find themselves in a familiar situation with Eric once again photographing Nicole. However, Alex complicates the already complicated situation between the two by suggesting Eric get behind the camera with Nicole. As they heat up things for the camera, Eric insists he’s not out to cause trouble between Nicole and Rafe. Uh, it may be too late for that!
Wendy insists to Chanel that she and Johnny are just friends. She’s already had Tripp and Joey after her, and now Johnny is interested as well. He hits on her, in his own words, “In a subtle and charming way.” Will she respond?
Finally, Sarah insists to Maggie that Xander has turned a new leaf and is making an honest living these days. In Horton Square, Xander takes a shady meeting with Ava, who is out for revenge on EJ. In a blond wig, trying to keep her identity secret, she wants Xander to kidnap EJ’s mother Susan Banks for her! And it looks like he may just go through with it.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube