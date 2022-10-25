Days of Our Lives Is Back Stronger Than Ever With Some Amazing News for Loyal Fans
Well this is a great surprise!
And here fans were dropping dire predictions left and right that Days of Our Lives’ move to Peacock was the beginning of the end for NBC’s long running (and last) soap opera. Well, not only are there no plans to slow the sudser down anytime soon, but the show’s hallmark love-letter fan event is also back — and it’s bigger than ever!
Mark your calendar now because for the first time since 2019, Day of Days is happening in person on Saturday, November 12! While the pandemic never quite derailed the entire event, the massive fan gathering was moved online for a virtual meet and greet in both 2020 and 2021. Now, in a bit of serendipity, as the show has moved online, the fan gathering has moved back to the real world.
While still in Los Angeles, this year, instead of gathering at its usual place at Universal CityWalk in California, the fan event is moving to Xbox Plaza in the massive entertainment complex that’s hosted the Grammys, the Emmys, the ESPYs and a number of other award shows: L.A. Live!
The, as always, free event kicks off at 10:00 AM and is set to be packed full of all your Days of Our Lives favorites. Take your pick of who you want to mee because among the list NBCUniversal provided in their press release are (deep breath): Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Wally Kurth (Justin), Matthew Ashford (Jack), Camila Banus (Gabi), Brandon Barash (Stefan), Brandon Beemer (Shawn), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Arianne Zucker (Nicole), Thaao Penghlis (Tony), James Reynolds (Abe), Greg Vaughan (Eric), Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Susan Hayes (Julie), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), George DelHoyo (Orpheus), Judi Evans (Bonnie), Billy Flynn (Chad), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Galen Gering (Rafe), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), Patrika Darbo (Nancy), Leann Hunley (Anna), Abigail Klein (Stephanie), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Kyle Lowder (Rex), Martha Madison (Belle), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Jessica Serfaty (Sloan), Josh Taylor (Roman), Paul Telfer (Xander), Zach Tinker (Sonny), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Victoria Grace (Wendy), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), Stacy Haiduk (Susan/Kristen), Remington Hoffman (Li), and Tina Huang (Trask).
So, you know, basically everyone — including some folks who aren’t on screen right now like Dattilo, Konefal and DelHoyo. Does this mean we could be seeing more of them down the line? Hmm…
Either way, whether you feel like grilling the DiMeras on their squabbling or asking the Hortons if you can join them for Christmas, the sky’s the limit.
There’s no schedule breakdown just yet, but we’re sure there’s more to come and we do know that you can expect meet and greets, autograph signings, Q&As and loads of other fun. So keep your eye out for more info and get ready to revel in your favorite soap!
Days of Our Lives now exclusively airs on Peacock.
