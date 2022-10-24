Credit: Peacock

“Rest peacefully, friend.”

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.

With roles on everything from American Horror Story and Will and Grace to Mayim Bialik’s current sitcom, Call Me Kat, the always upbeat Jordan has, over the years, become a familiar face, beloved by virtually everyone who’s encountered him. So we were all shocked and devastated to learn that Jordan died on October 24 after suffering a medical crisis while driving. He was only 67 at the time.

Harry, almost immediately took to Twitter upon hearing the news, sharing a clip of his 2018-2019 comedy, The Cool Kids, on which she appeared as a guest star. It’s clear that her delight on the show was completely genuine as Jordan’s character bursts into the Vegas room to dance for screaming women in nothing but a fireman’s coat and hat.

Even now, it’s impossible to watch without cracking a smile.

The actress was, she admitted, “Completely heartbroken. Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs.” She then went on to add, in the best way possible that “This man was never afraid to act a fool. The smiles he brought to our faces doing so can never be counted. They’re endless.”

The love for Jordan flowed in the replies and his own Instagram page has been flooded with heartbreak as fans both famous and not shared their sorrow at his passing. Even Days of Our Lives headwriter Ron Carlivati took to Twitter to share his sadness at the news.

Who knows? Maybe, at some point, the show would have found a place for him to guest star one day.

This is so sad. He was hilarious and seemed like a lovely man… #RIPLeslieJordan https://t.co/YZUYYpTEis — Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) October 24, 2022

