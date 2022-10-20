Days of Our Lives’ Emily O’Brien Previews a Treat Rather Than a Trick That Might Just Make You ‘Laugh Your Bloody Guts Out This Halloween’
It’s less Days of Our Lives than Days of Our Afterlives.
Emily O’Brien didn’t really need to tell us — we’re total Halloween nuts! — but she recently did take to Instagram to note that “it’s Halloween time again!” Not only that, but she offered up a suggestion for seasonal entertainment that looks like a real, ahem, scream: Vampire Dad, the bloody hilarious 2020 comedy in which a 1960s family is turned upside-down by Pop’s transformation into a…
Well, honestly, the title kinda says it all, now doesn’t it? You can take a peek at the silliness — and O’Brien as, um, Mrs. Vampire Dad — in the trailer below.
Says the Days of Our Lives star: “If you want to laugh your bloody guts out this Halloween, then you might want to give Vampire Dad a watch! We had so much fun on this one, I still think about it every Halloween.”
Gwen’s portrayer then helpfully added that the movie is streaming on Amazon Prime and Google Play and available on Amazon TV.
Mind you, O’Brien is far from the only daytime-TV star who’s got a monster smash on her resumé. Everyone from Greg Vaughan (Eric) to Stephen Nichols (Steve), from Kevin Spirtas (Craig) to the late, great Joseph Mascolo (Stefano) has taken a turn serving up chills and thrills. And you can review the whole pumpkin-spiced list of their fright-night features in the below photo gallery.