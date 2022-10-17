Days of Our Lives’ Lucas Adams Marries the Co-Star Who Stole His Heart
The Salem actor has a reason to celebrate — for a lifetime.
Join us as we send Days of Our Lives’ Lucas Adam (Tripp) a big celebratory shoutout! The daytime star tied the knot to his fiancée, actress Shelby Wulfert, on Saturday, October 15. People reported the exclusive details from the couple’s intimate wedding at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas.
The couple, who first met in 2015 while working together on the Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie, were joined by 40 of their closest family members and friends and said their I dos on a deck overlooking a pond. In fact, one of their close friends officiated the wedding, which was followed by an outdoor reception featuring meatballs and lasagna with a special Spotify playlist, that the couple created, playing in the background. And for dessert… The wedding cake, which matched the green color scheme, consisted of two tiers of delicious white buttercream.
“We’re doing a mini-moon in Dallas,” stated Adams. “So we can go and just kind of hang out and just relax for a couple of days. We’ll be staying at the Rosewood Mansion. We’re actually really excited.”
And Wulfert is “really excited to come up with a bunch of husband nicknames” for Adams, including “all the different cringey things I can call him as my husband… the great hu-bino, you know, the options are endless.”
More: Photos, Young & Restless fave’s girlfriend says yes
Adams and Wulfert were engaged in July 2021, to which Adams announced, “Well… I asked my best friend a question the other day,” and shared photos with his new fiancée and her beautiful ring.
We wish the couple a lifetime full of happiness!
More: How to watch Days since it left NBC
On September 12, Days of Our Lives began airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
View 29 photos of other Days of Our Lives stars and their real-life partners in our gallery below