Days of Our Lives Preview: Marlena, Kayla and Kate Are Out of Time — and Rafe Wonders if He Made a Huge Mistake Marrying Nicole
Tripp and Joey both have eyes for Wendy Shin.
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of October 17 – 21, several relationships teeter on the brink of disaster. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Wendy Shin’s arrival in Salem had her butting heads with Johnny, and now two brothers are butting heads over her. Tripp tells Wendy that she’s amazing just the way she is. As Wendy is literally caught between Tripp and his half-brother Joey, the announcer notes, “She’s got options.” At the Brady Pub, Joey and Tripp share beers, and Joey says, “To Wendy picking the best Johnson.” Yeah, that’s awkward phrasing!
With Kate, Marlena and Kayla out of time, Brady’s left with no choice but to make a deal with the devil, no not that one, Kristen! Coming up he tells Chloe, “You know I love you, but I have to put my little girl first.” She asks, “Are you breaking up with me?”
It’s been building for weeks now, and Rafe is beginning to see what’s right in front of him. After catching Eric comforting Nicole with a warm hug outside the Brady Pub, Rafe takes Nicole to task reminding her that he, not Eric, is her husband. Rafe voices his concern that he may have made a mistake with her. Is this the end of Rafe and Nicole, and a new beginning for Eric and his one true love?
And as Chad begs Kate to hold on and stay with him, Kayla looks into the light, calls out “Pop,” and flatlines. Surely this isn’t the end for Kayla.
