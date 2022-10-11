Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

It certainly raised more than a few eyebrows!

Wow, OK, we’ll admit it. We did not see Days of Our Lives actually going through with this. At first, we thought for sure Alex’s threesome proposition would be laughed into the ground by Allie and Chanel. Then, when they started talking seriously about it, we figured Alex would be the one to back out, so smitten was he by Stephanie.

But then he showed up at their place, shared some wine, shared some awkward conversation and, well, they did it. And it was not a quick scene. The show threw all its tricks at the threesome, from camerawork to lighting, to really let viewers know that yes, this is happening. It’s not the first time a threesome has been talked about on a soap opera, but it is the first time it’s actually happened on one!

Historically, daytime has always tackled “issue” stories about real-life topics that were often taboo to talk about. From abortion to abuse, they didn’t shy away from the difficult stuff. But over the years, those stories began dying out, as soaps decided that stories about affairs and demonic possession would be safer to cover.

The era of “firsts” was mostly over and recycling stories was in. And that’s what makes Alex, Chanel and Allie’s threesome so surprising — especially since it’s so overtly sexual. Sex sells, and soaps know that, from their scantily clad hunks to their passionate romance as forbidden couples finally give in to their desires on, say a boardroom table.

But still, those things are “safe” as soaps have been relying on them for decades. This threesome was something new and different for many fans and viewer reaction covered, as you might imagine, the entire spectrum of emotion.

The first reaction is one that shouldn’t surprise anyone, and it boiled down to: This is porn, get it off my television. And plenty of fans noted how this would never have happened if it was still on NBC. But the thing is, it would have. These scenes were filmed for network television.

Days of Our Lives shoots so far in advance, the new content filmed after the show knew about the move online won’t start airing until sometime around the new year. It was planned for network television and filmed to pass censure muster, but that didn’t exactly win folks over.

Not everyone had issue with the scene being overly salacious, so much as why it happened to begin with. Once the ladies finally told Alex why they invited him over (was he really that oblivious or just playing dumb?), Allie explained that she and Chanel were going through a rough patch and wanted to do something to feel closer.

It wasn’t exactly spicy bedroom talk, but more importantly, it laid out the threesome in a way that downright irked some folks. While the show tried to talk around it and claim it wasn’t the case that either of the ladies couldn’t handle life without sleeping with men, that’s the opposite of how it came off for many folks.

There’s still time for the story to play out and the ladies may end up deciding the whole thing was a mistake, brought on by insecurity as they navigate something new — and that does seem to be what they may be deciding. But for some people, it doesn’t matter. The damage has already been done.

But then, of course, there’s also a third group of folks who thought the whole thing was, well, downright hot. It was tasteful, well shot and steamy, without going too explicit.

In the end, is this going to make or break the show? No.

In time, those who are upset will move on, and those who loved it likely aren’t going to get many repeats. In a way, the whole episode was likely filmed and given as much time as it was because it’s such a unique occurrence.

Whether viewers see it as being for the better or the worse, it was a first.

