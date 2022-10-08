Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Daytime Emmy Awards

He looks a lot worse for wear compared to this photo!

We have to admit, in the world of mindless social media scrolling too many of us fall into these days, it can take a lot to get our attention. But this one Instagram post from Days of Our Lives‘ Zach Tinker (Sonny) stopped us, for lack of a better word, dead in our tracks!

Dear Lord, what happened to that boy?!

Reality, of course, was a lot less frightening than appearances, as Tinker was just proudly showing off what he looked like as poor hiking Mark in Big Sky. Killed in the ABC show’s first episode this season, Mark sticks around for a bit. Well, his body does. This isn’t Days of Our Lives, and we don’t get ghostly visitations.

And as you can imagine (and see!), he starts looking a little ripe. Flip through the slides if you want a closeup. We can forgive you if you don’t think you can stomach it!

Along with a view of the makeup, Tinker also shared a video of the process of getting it all off. As much of a nightmare as we imagine it is to get on and get prepared, the bit he showed in removing it almost looked like a lovely day at the spa. Sit back, close your eyes, let folks do the work and maybe get a nice hair washing in the process.

Fortunately, Sonny did not end up sharing the same fate as Tinker’s Big Sky character. He survived Clyde’s attacked, made a brilliant recovery and is now on his way home! He’s just doing it without Will.

We know Sonny reassured his husband that everything would be fine, and they’d weather the separation without problem, but we know how things work in Salem a bit too well. Let’s hope this marriage is the exception, not the rule, and it doesn’t end up as dead as poor Mark!

