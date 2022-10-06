Meet the Special Someone Who Just Celebrated Eight Years of Real Love With Days of Our Lives’ Christopher Sean
“Time flies when you’re having fun.”
It may be a minute before we find out whether Days of Our Lives’ Paul has found true love with Andrew, but portrayer Christopher Sean sure has — with significant other Laneya Arvizu. To mark their eighth anniversary of togetherness on October 6, the actor dropped on Instagram a series of ultra-romantic photos.
“Time flies when you’re having fun,” he marveled. “Thanks for being my best friend, my partner, my guidance of light and love.
“I love you, Laneya,” he added. “You will always be protected with me.”
In turn, Arvizu wished her honey a “happy anniversary, darling. It’s been a ride, for sure. I love you forever.”
The couple first crossed one another’s paths at one of L.A.’s hottest nightclubs. And at once, Christopher could tell that they were meant to be. “From the day we met at the Viper Room, I’ve been lovestruck,” he said this past Valentine’s Day. “Thank you for being such a beautiful person inside and out. You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me.
“You deserve the world, and one day, we’ll travel together, and you’ll see it all,” he continued. “I’m honored you chose me and as the Hollywood cemetery as our witness, we got a long time to go, baby.”
