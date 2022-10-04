Credit: © XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new “family member.”

Last month, we gave viewers the heads-up that numerous soap stars would be appearing in this year’s Countdown to Christmas event on the Hallmark Channel, including Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney. Though viewers are used to seeing her Salem character, Sami, alongside her mom Marlena, Sweeney recently introduced her followers to her new on-screen mom, Vivian, played by That Girl leading lady Marlo Thomas!

“I’m so thrilled to share a behind-the-scenes moment with the fabulous Marlo Thomas!” Sweeney stated and posted a photo of her new TV mom on the set of their upcoming Friday, November 4, 8 pm, premiere, A Magical Christmas Village.

More: Chesapeake Shores Sunday preview, [spoiler] is shot

Over talk of how much fun they had filming with Hallmark leading man Luke Macfarlane, Sweeney continued, “We had such a great time working together on this fun and romantic holiday fairytale. I hope you all enjoy it as much as we do!”

So, what can viewers expect from Sweeney’s latest movie? She’ll play the role of Summer, who, along with her daughter Chloe, has her orderly existence upended when her mother Vivian moves in with them. However, in the end, what Vivian does, ends up making all of Summer’s dreams come true.

Over the years, aside from Deidre Hall and Thomas, Sweeney has had many television moms, including Chesapeake Shores and One Life to Live’s Barbara Niven on her Murder, She Baked Hallmark series, as well as Port Charles vet Rebecca Staab in the network’s popular movie The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, to name a few.

More: How to watch Days since it left NBC

Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives began airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Now that we’ve given our readers a peek into what’s ahead for Sweeney’s new holiday movie, we invite you to take a look back in time at one of the 1990s most popular series by viewing our gallery below filled with then-and-now Beverly Hills, 90210 cast photos.