Days of Our Lives Preview: Mike Horton Returns to Salem — and Chad Shares a Kiss With [Spoiler]
The cure for Orpheus’ toxin is closer than anyone realizes.
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of October 3 – 7, Kristen holds her enemies’ lives in her hands. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
In Horton Square, Nancy is shocked to run into none other than Dr. Mike Horton himself! What has brought Mike back to town? Could it be his sister’s pill-popping addiction in the wake of Abigail’s death? Or is he back to help Rex try and save Marlena, Kate and Kayla’s lives? One thing is for sure, we don’t know if he’s going to be ready to forgive and forget all the trouble Nancy and Craig caused him years ago when they schemed to oust him as chief of staff at Salem University Hospital.
After finding Abigail’s killer and saying a touching goodbye to her ghost, Chad decides it’s time to move on. He tells Stephanie, who has been a supportive shoulder to him these past few weeks, that he should try being with someone else, someone he already likes a lot. As they move in for a kiss, Alex is shocked to see them puckering up to one another.
Rex returned to Salem to help save his mother and other family members from Orpheus’ biotoxin, the one he stole from Dr. Rolf. Rex realized it was the same toxin that almost killed Roman 25 years ago, and the only cure was a now extinct orchid.
Well, it’s not that extinct. Kristen naturally has the last surviving orchid and takes well care of it, making sure it gets lots of water. She also visits Marlena in the hospital and tells her, “Good luck with the orchid honey, it would be a shame if you were to die.” We’re pretty sure if Kristen’s going to offer it up to save her nemesis’ life, she’s going to want something in return, or should we say, someone?
Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who Leo has a proposition for.
Check out our photo of the best and worst of soaps 2022 so far.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube