It was an event not only to mark a big milestone but to celebrate friendship.

On Friday, September 16, Days of Our Lives star Galen Gering (Rafe) and his wife Jenna attended a very special birthday bash for their friend, singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas. The party was hosted by Jonas’ wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, at one of his favorite places — the Scottsdale National Golf Club.

“Still reveling in the magic of this weekend — so much love, thought and creativity,” Gering expressed. “Happy 30th Nick! And Priyanka you are the goat for creating that insane production while simultaneously herding us cats. That was especial!”

Gering also shared numerous photos of the party goers with Jonas, who stood out, dressed in a black and white shirt and matching shorts while everyone else wore solid white. From the pics, it appears that the event started with everyone playing golf then later led to fun poses for the camera, dinner, dancing and hugs all around as Jenna and Gering were seen hugging it out with the guest of honor.

Not only does it look as though everyone made the most out of the entire day, it’s clear that the daytime actor was happy to have spent the big milestone event with his buddy!

