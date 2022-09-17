Credit: NBC screenshot

Love in the afternoon is now love 24/7.

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of September 19 – 23, Abigail’s killer will finally be revealed. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Nicole’s been having a rough time accepting that Eric has moved on with Jada, even though she herself is married to Rafe. So imagine Eric’s shock when Nicole confesses that she had a sex dream about him.

Xander tells Sarah that she makes him a better man. Of course, Sarah just walked out on him after learning he helped Sami break up Nicole and Eric’s marriage, saying Xander needed to learn to be a better man without her as his guiding conscience.

More: Abigail’s killer will be a real shocker

Back from the dead and brainwashed by Dr. Rolf, Stefan thinks he’s in love with Chloe and hates Gabi. However, Gabi tells Stefan that maybe on some level he still loves her.

Finally, Chad and Will visit Sonny in the hospital. Chad asks him what happened when he was stabbed. Sonny suddenly remembers the smell of vanilla. Now before you go thinking Sweet Bits bakery… Sonny identifies the person as a he! Rage overcomes Chad’s face as he states, “He murdered my wife!”

Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

View our photo gallery below of Bold & Beautiful cast then and now. You may recognize someone from Salem!

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube