Well, that didn’t take long at all!

It was bound to happen sooner or later (and in the entertainment world, the former is probably the safest bet), but it looks like there’s already a TV-movie adaptation of the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp defamation trial on the way! Our sister site TVLine reports that Tubi — Fox’s free streaming service — is set to release a film called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

The trial’s barely over, having wrapped just this past spring on June 1, but it looks like the movie’s already wrapped and will be airing in just a couple weeks on September 30! Depp v. Heard lasted almost two months and fans seemingly couldn’t get enough of all the lurid details as the two accused each other of abuse and sued and countersued for defamation. So it’s not exactly surprising that we got such a fast turn-around on a movie.

By the time it comes out, we’ll have been almost four moths out from the trial’s end — there’s a good chance it won’t be the only adaptation! This one, though, is of particular interest to soap fans, as Days of Our Lives alum Mark Hapka will be playing the mega-famous Depp in what’s sure to be a switch from Salem’s good doctor, Nathan Horton.

We have a feeling grandma Maggie would be absolutely horrified at the whole spectacle — but a highly publicized court case highlighting a dysfunctional relationship seems about par for the course for the rest of Salem!

