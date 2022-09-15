Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (5)

NBC’s former soap won’t be alone on the streaming service!

It looks like the online soap world is about to get a bit of a boost –– at least when it comes to Peacock! Our sister site, Deadline, exclusively reports that Days of Our Lives is getting a companion soap on the streaming service, now that they’ve bought the rights to the long-running online sudser, The Bay.

In addition to all six previous seasons, the show’s currently filming a new, 20-episode season to air later this year, and it is, as always, chock-full of daytime favorites, including a slew of Days of Our Lives faves like Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Brandon Beemer (Shawn) and Matthew Ashford (Jack). Plus, this season will also see Dynasty and All My Children alum Maxwell Caulfield join Kristos Andrews and company… and a few others you may just know!

A Martinez, whose Eddie Hernandez was last seen in Salem in 2020 giving kids Rafe and Gaba headache, championed the move and the show on his Facebook page recently. He marveled at how his one-time home of Santa Barbara inspired The Bay‘s creator, Gregori J. Martin, and celebrated the show’s new home.

“I’m getting to work this week with the esteemed Stephen Schnetzer,” he wrote of filming the latest season of The Bay with Another World‘s beloved Cass, “and it feels like it always has: a joy. Gregori’s vision has allowed so many of us soap veterans –– especially those from Santa Barbara –– to take a satisfying turn on stage in the company of a wealth of younger talent. Grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this powerful labor of love.”

