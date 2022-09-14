Days of Our Lives’ Billy Flynn Puts His ‘Chass’ On the Line for the Sake of the Show
Many viewers followed Days of Our Lives to NBC’s streaming service since it left network television this past Monday. However, if you are still one of the fans who haven’t made the switch just yet, Billy Flynn (Chad) has a message for you and explains why you should watch the Salem soap on Peacock.
The show posted a video on its official Instagram featuring Flynn, who explained that fans should watch them on Peacock because, “well, because it’s the only place you’re going to be able to tune in every day to see my beautiful dreamy blue eyes staring back at you.” And if you haven’t gotten a look at those baby blues, the camera panned in to show viewers just what they’re missing.
But wait, there’s one more reason. “And, umm,” Flynn continued. “Hashtag chass.” For those who don’t know what “chass” is, Flynn walked away from the camera then stopped to turn around and pointed at his behind before saying, “That’s a butt joke.” Again, the camera panned in so fans could judge for themselves, which plenty of them did under the comments by posting various fire emojis.
As we stated, on September 12, Days of Our Lives began airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here — and as advertised in the soap’s post above, there’s a special $1.99 per month offer for 12 months available for a limited time, terms do apply. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
