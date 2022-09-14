Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

These are all a few of our favorite things!

Summer may not technically be over just yet, but it’s still that time of year when we all return to work and school and share tales of What We Did On Our Summer Vacation. Days of Our Lives‘ Raven Bowens (Chanel) has been a bit quiet when it comes to posting on Instagram these past few months, but she did share a bit here and there.

The actress did, for instance, look gorgeous as she attended a wedding, and clearly had a blast when she brought her dad along to the Daytime Emmys. But other than that, Bowen’s summer posts on Instagram have been a bit scant. And that’s probably because rather than worrying about how she was presenting her life all summer, she was out living it!

But now that we’re saying goodbye to the sun and the heat (so much heat…), Bowen took to Instagram with a photo dump to sum up her last few months. Bowen’s summer wrap up wasn’t just the standard collection of carefully framed and posed vacation photos, though. It was something so much more real.

There was, of course, a gorgeous resort beach view, along with a pic of Bowens herself lounging on the sands reading a good book. That’s not something any of use would turn down, but it was just the start. There was also so much delicious, tasty ice cream — vanilla, strawberry, honeycomb, and a scoop of what looks like it might be strawberry shortcake. (Maybe because we’re suddenly craving it…)

Relaxing on the beach is great, but nothing beats curling up in the air conditioning, watching TV with a pint of ice cream. Now that is a summer vacation. And speaking of TV, the actress also shared a The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel billboard — the Prime Video hit that Bowens guest starred on for four episodes this past season! Ah, summer, the season of catching up on our favorite shows… Or, if you’re a super talented actress, appearing on them!

Then there are the memes in her post. The first was “Aries have only two speeds of replying: 49 seconds” and “three days,” and the second had what looks like part of an Egyptian frieze, with the caption, “My love language is reminding you of your power.”

Check out the post below to get the perfect taste of what Bowens did, what she ate, and who she is! Really, could any of us ask for anything more from our summers? We didn’t think so.

As of September 12, Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock.